Renesas RH850/U2B automotive SoC features RISC-V-based parallel co-processor

By Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
cnx-software.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenesas Electronics RH850/U2B is an automotive SoC designed for electronic control unit (ECU) with used for hybrid ICE and xEV traction inverter, high-end zone control, connected gateways, and vehicle motion applications. The processor includes up to eight 400MHz RH850 32-bit RISC performance cores with four of them in lockstep...

