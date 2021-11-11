Renesas RH850/U2B automotive SoC features RISC-V-based parallel co-processor

Nextchip have licensed aiMotive’s latest aiWare4™ NPU hardware IP for their next-generation ASIL-B compliant SoC for AVP and other challenging automotive applications. BUDAPEST, Hungary and SEOUL, South Korea -- Nov. 03, 2021 -- aiMotive, one of the world’s leading suppliers of scalable modular automated driving technologies and Nextchip Co., Ltd., a dedicated automotive vision technology company, today announced that Nextchip has licensed aiMotive’s latest generation aiWare4 hardware IP to deliver the CNN acceleration for their next-generation Apache6 SoC (System on Chip). Designed for centralized domain processors targeting AVP (Automated Valet Parking) and other demanding automotive processing applications, Apache6 combines advanced CPU, GPU, ISP and NPU processors with a rich set of interfaces to enable easy integration into a wide range of OEM and Tier1 hardware platforms while also offering an elegant software and hardware upgrade path from their highly successful Apache5 Imaging Edge Processor.
Comments / 0