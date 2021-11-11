CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquinas girls tennis falls to No. 1 seed Katella

By John Murphy, sports reporter
Highland Community News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aquinas High girls’ tennis season ended abruptly on Friday, Nov. 5. The Falcons were defeated by No. 1 seed Katella of Anaheim 17-1 on a hot afternoon that had players and spectators huddled underneath protective screens. The season-ending loss came in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section...

