PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU's Nadia Cooper was named both the Pac-12 Goalie of the Year and Freshman of the Year on Friday, and, in a way, she laughed her way to both honors. "I think it’s very funny seeing people struggle and get mad at their own teammates for something that they didn’t really do, it’s more, like, my fault. It’s not really that funny, but I think it’s funny," said Nadia with a chuckle of her own.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO