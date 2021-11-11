Family turns passion for food into profession

It all started with a cookie. Dan Zawisza was hoping to re-create the perfect sugar cookie from his childhood, so he went to the source and called his mother. “The inspiration for Dishtory started with a conversation between me and my mother,” Zawisza said. “Looking to share the sugar cookies I remembered from my youth with my own family, I wanted to get her cookie recipe for myself. After a game of phone tag, my mom called me back and left a voicemail describing how she used to make the cookies, and that’s when the concept of Dishtory was born. After listening to the voicemail, I realized I now have this recipe for the rest of my life and in my mom’s voice.”
