Family turns passion for food into profession

When was the last time you played? Just for fun. If you can't remember, maybe use the Thanksgiving holiday to inject a little play into the proceedings. Most of us these days do an activity in order to "get something out of it." We run to stay in shape and go to Zumba to burn calories. That's the thing about play. It exists for itself. There's no "there" you're trying to get to. Think about it: Children don't run because they want to get in shape. They run for the sheer joy of it.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO