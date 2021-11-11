CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Family turns passion for food into profession

By Katherine Donlevy
qchron.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has been both a blessing and a curse to the Lallman family. Both Kapadia Lallman and her husband, James, lost their jobs early in 2020, Kapadia from a retail clothing store and James from a printing company. The two were unsure what to do for income. They...

www.qchron.com

Comments / 0

Related
lanthorn.com

GRAM hosts Family Day to grow young passion for art

The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) recently held their “Family Day” event to inspire the next generation of artists in Grand Rapids. On Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., families were invited to come to GRAM and celebrate their newest exhibitions, “An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints” and “An Interwoven Legacy: The Black Ash Basketry of Kelly Church and Cherish Parrish.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Daily Herald

Turn Thanksgiving family time into playtime

When was the last time you played? Just for fun. If you can't remember, maybe use the Thanksgiving holiday to inject a little play into the proceedings. Most of us these days do an activity in order to "get something out of it." We run to stay in shape and go to Zumba to burn calories. That's the thing about play. It exists for itself. There's no "there" you're trying to get to. Think about it: Children don't run because they want to get in shape. They run for the sheer joy of it.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Milwaukee Business Journal

Embody Yoga moves, and Mr. Greens has a passion for food: Neighborhood Achievers

Embody Yoga ended its three-year lease at the Sherman Phoenix in September and so far has raised over $75,000 for a new location where it will offer more than before. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
YOGA
toledoparent.com

Dishtory Preserves Food and Family Memories

It all started with a cookie. Dan Zawisza was hoping to re-create the perfect sugar cookie from his childhood, so he went to the source and called his mother. “The inspiration for Dishtory started with a conversation between me and my mother,” Zawisza said. “Looking to share the sugar cookies I remembered from my youth with my own family, I wanted to get her cookie recipe for myself. After a game of phone tag, my mom called me back and left a voicemail describing how she used to make the cookies, and that’s when the concept of Dishtory was born. After listening to the voicemail, I realized I now have this recipe for the rest of my life and in my mom’s voice.”
TOLEDO, OH
Andalusia Star News

Townsend turns passion for painting into business

Stephanie Townsend has always loved painting so much she created her own business called The Coral Cactus. Townsend began The Coral Cactus seven years ago as a traveling paint party business. “A paint party is a group of people that get together for some fun and fellowship and painting of course. I travel as far north as Luverne and as far south as Florala. I have been to churches, schools, homes, or anywhere a group wants to paint. I’ve painted with groups indoors and even in their front yards,” she said.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Blessing And A Curse#Kp#American#Lallmans
metrofamilymagazine.com

Our Family’s Journey with Food Allergies

Looking back on the early days of Stevie’s life, the signs were there. The colic and reflux began the night we came home from the hospital. She seemed to spit up everything she ate. She screamed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. After six torturous weeks of zero sleep and...
RELATIONSHIPS
Green Valley News and Sun

Celebrate Family and Food

Family traditions and in-person connections are important parts of gatherings of loved ones, and many of those get-togethers are centered on food. The entire family coming together around a table covered with warm, delicious food to share stories and create new memories is what makes mealtime special. Forty chefs from...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Courier-Express

Local family shares passion for boxing by opening gym in DuBois

DUBOIS — A local girl and her family have opened a nonprofit boxing gym to help others find a passion and stress reliever. Aviana Gillaugh and her parents, Gregg and Tonya Gillaugh, opened TurnaBout Boxing in DuBois to share the benefits of boxing with others in the community. The gym is located at 200 S. Brady St. in DuBois, in the downstairs of a church.
DUBOIS, PA
PIX11

Long Island food pantry helps struggling families fight food insecurity

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — About 42 million people in the United States, including 13 million children, may experience food insecurity this year — a slight improvement from 45 million people and 15 million children who dealt with food insecurity in 2020.  When it comes to putting an end to these problems across the nation, organizations […]
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
ABC Action News

Busy Family Healthy Food Options

Life has come back to normal and in full swing with school and after-school activities such as sports, music or clubs. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some great ideas for families on the go and making healthy choices when it comes to our busy lives.
RECIPES
BlogHer

How One Startup Lawyer Launched a ‘Workplayce’ for Working Parents

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact could be felt by all, but especially parents. The combined impacts of home-schooling, work, and new family dynamics were enough to test temperaments and bank accounts. Though lawyer-turned-CEO and co-founder Michelle Chan began developing Workplayce, a co-working space for parents, before 2020, the year certainly emphasized the need for it. Set to open soon (join the waitlist here-no financial commitment required), Workplayce is poised to be a dream come true for parents who need a place outside of the home that will support their work and their duties as parents. We’re talking...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
9&10 News

Oasis Family Resource Center Thanksgiving Food Drive

Oasis Family Resource Center needs your help with their annual Fall into the Spirit of Giving Thanksgiving Food Drive. They’re asking for donations of non-perishable Thanksgiving side dishes. Including canned green beans and corn, boxed mash potatoes and stuffing and gravy. All of the donated items go to local survivors...
CHARITIES
NBC Washington

Please Donate to Food 4 Families 2021

Thanks to your generous donations totaling more than $178,000 last year, together we provided turkeys and gift cards to thousands of people in need throughout the DMV from Thanksgiving through the end of the year. Thanks to Shady Brook Farms' donation of 5000 turkeys, and a Washington Gas Charitable Giving...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy