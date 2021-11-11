Light needed at 153rd and CB

The city Department of Transportation wants to bring more bike lanes to northeastern Queens, and Community Board 11 has vowed to work with the agency until the plans are as close to perfect as possible. “We need to do our due diligence when it comes to each individual bike lane,...
Re “Straphangers left anxious by Q54,” Nov. 4, multiple editions:. How could the Q54 bus line not be frequently late? It traverses close to 10 miles of possibly the longest, narrowest traffic bottleneck in the city, “through frequently congested Grand Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue where there are no dedicated bus lanes, contributing to delays” as the MTA spokesman pointed out.
The City Department of Transportation has issued street closure notices for the following streets in Queens starting this weekend. All are to allow for crane operations. The times and dates of all roadwork and closures are subject to change and local lane closures may occur in the event of unfavorable weather, emergencies or other conditions beyond the DOT’s control.
In the early 19th century, diseases like smallpox, yellow fever, measles, malaria and tuberculosis plagued New York City. There was also a torrent of heat waves throughout the late 1880s that killed thousands of people. Residents who were packed in overcrowded tenements in densely populated areas like Lower Manhattan were...
Off the kitchen table and into the garden, a Parmesan cheese shaker leads a new life as a vessel for red clover seeds. A small group of children excitedly jiggle the jars as the seeds fall and permeate the soil in a local tree well that not too long ago was covered in clutter and trash. Soon enough, the little multicolored orbs will grow into a sea of miraculous pink flowers.
