The phrase "Beast Mode" was born right here in Buffalo, and now the guy who made it popular is coming back to Buffalo. Marshawn Lynch is easily one of the biggest characters to have ever played in the NFL. Just about everything the guy did went viral. From running over defenders to his love for Skittles, and only responding with "I'm only here so I won't get fined." at press conferences, we've seen him do it all.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO