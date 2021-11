Tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York City, 28 fighters are entering the Octagon at UFC 268. On the main card are two championship bouts — the headliner featuring UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman facing title challenger Colby Covington in a long-awaited rematch — and if you want to catch it live, then you still have time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 268 PPV so you can live stream UFC tonight. And if you want to know more about the fighters, we’ve got the full UFC 268 fight card (and broadcast times) right here.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO