CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Lord of the Forest

By Mandy Pettit
jacksonvillemag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida panther is a mysterious and elusive creature that once roamed across the peninsula. Today, only a couple hundred remain and their future in the wild remains in doubt. Photos Courtesy of White Oak Conservation & fStop Foundation. Words by Brendan Rodenberg. Seeing a panther in the wild...

www.jacksonvillemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
967 The Eagle

One Of A Kind Video Of Bear Sighting In Wisconsin

Bear sighting in Wisconsin caught with one of a kind video. I do not care if you are in the city, country, mountains, flatlands, ocean, or creek people are fascinated with wild animals. Usually, they love them or are extremely afraid. Either way, they want to know more. Especially, if there is a story about one spotted in a place where it is not normally seen. Is that not the reason the internet was invented.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
995qyk.com

Mysterious Metal Box Washes Up On Florida Beach

A mysterious metal box washes up on a Florida beach. Now residents want to know what it is, how it got there and when it will be removed. While walking along Playalinda Beach near Titusville, people discovered a rusty metal object. It measures approximately 8 feet tall and 20 feet long.
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Wildlife Conservation#Florida Water#Florida Wildlife#Southwest Florida#Forest#Bigfoot
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in Danger, Virus Expert Warns

Despite some declines in coronavirus cases, there are "states where the per capita case rates are more than double the national average, which sits at about 21 cases per a hundred thousand residents," warns virus expert Michael Osterholm. Which states are in the most precarious situations? Read on to see which states he named—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland.com

Coronavirus found in deer means hunters should take precautions

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s deer hunting season, and with COVID so prevalent in white-tailed deer, should hunters be worried about catching the virus or eating the meat?. A study lead by researchers from Penn State University found that upwards of 80% of the deer sampled in various counties in Iowa from December 2020 to January 2021 tested positive for COVID-19, while 33% of all deer included in the several-month study tested positive.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS News

Deer can carry COVID-19. Here's what that means for humans.

Deer in several states have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple studies. It is unclear where the deer caught the virus, but there is no evidence that humans can become infected by deer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service collected 481 samples from deer...
WILDLIFE
Daily Voice

These States Have Highest COVID Rates To Start November

The Northeast seems to be trending in the right direction when it comes to COVID cases to start out November.New data from the CDC shows the states with the highest COVID cases reported in the last 7 days.The 12 states with the highest number of new cases in the last week (per 100,000) are New Hamp…
PUBLIC HEALTH
967 The Eagle

Popular Wisconsin Bar Fish Fries Are In Jeopardy This Winter

This winter in Wisconsin, popular bar fish fries are in jeopardy. If you have spent any time in Wisconsin, well, you probably know about the fish fry. If not, here is the deal. Most little towns in Wisconsin have bar and restaurant combo places. On Friday nights, the majority host fish fries. Many people from the town will go there to eat. It is a huge deal. Without a good fish fry, they can not survive and will go out of business.
WISCONSIN STATE
kiss951.com

North Carolina: New Stimulus Checks Arrive This Week

Is that free money I hear? Residents of North Carolina could receive a stimulus check this week. The check would arrive just in time for the holiday season. As a result of the Pandemic last year, there were a lot of stimulus checks. Fortunately, this year has also seen some stimulus bonuses. This week, $300 checks will be mailed to eligible families across the country, and one more payment will be made in December of 2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy