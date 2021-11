Victims from around the U.S. allege that a self-proclaimed venture capitalist from Parkland has cost them millions in promised returns for investments they made with him. They allege Gilbert J. Peter Jr.’s wealth is all a facade and that he finances his opulent lifestyle on the backs of investors, including two million-dollar homes in Parkland and Pompano Beach and private school tuition at North Broward Prep for his children, all while promising high returns on investments.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO