Column: Resting together in peace

How do you tame a bunch of unruly and hostile teens? In 2007 a movie came out based on a true story of an inspiring teacher in California who was able to bring not only peace, but personal self-esteem to what otherwise might be called a class of ‘losers.’ There was only one ‘white boy’ among the Latinos, Asians, and African Americans, also divided by gang affiliation. They started off being extremely rowdy and hostile, and had very low self-esteem until the dedicated first time teacher, Erin Gruwell, got to them. The theme is familiar but this film has some unique aspects that are worth thinking about, especially from a perspective of promoting peace both within the Jewish community and as a counterpoint to rising antisemitism.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO