CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Bonsai Club tending tiny trees together

By Darlene Boerlage, Inland Bays Garden Center
coastalpoint.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever been intrigued by tiny, tiny trees in pots?. Welcome to the Japanese art of bonsai! Bonsai is the Japanese version of the original traditional Chinese art penjing, or penzai. Unlike penjing, which uses traditional techniques to produce entire natural sceneries in small pots that mimic real-life sceneries, the...

www.coastalpoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Rake & Hoe Garden Club tends to community gardens

As part of its commitment to service, the Rake & Hoe Garden Club of Westfield maintains the Blue Star Memorial Garden at Shadowlawn, and the Clare Brownell Wildflower Garden at the Westfield Historical Society’s Reeve History and Cultural Resource Center, Miller-Cory House Museum, Mindowaskin Park Urns, Northside Train Station Garden and Shadowlawn Butterfly Garden. All the gardens are open to the public.
WESTFIELD, NJ
HuffingtonPost

Small, Fun And Colorful Christmas Trees Perfect For Tiny Spaces

Not everyone has the room to accommodate the wide and lofty limbs of traditional Christmas trees. And some people (understandably) just don’t want to deal with the hassle of setting up, decorating, taking down, storing or disposing of a huge tree. If any of that sounds familiar, then a mini...
LIFESTYLE
santaclaritamagazine.com

Archery Range at Oak Tree Gun Club

After being in the shooting business for over 35 years, in 2013, our shooting venues were expanded to include archery. We have a large selection of bows to rent, including both recurve and compound bows. Our course features targets galore, including bulls-eye, 3-D, and a brand new, state of the art Roving Course with 3-D targets positioned strategically throughout our beautiful mountainside. Like all venues at our facility, Oak Tree Archery has a complete Pro Shop where we carry all of the major bow lines and accessories, from PSE, Hoyt, Mathews, Bowtech, Diamond and so much more. We have a professional bow technician on staff, who can assist you with your bow selection and services. Whether you are preparing for a hunting expedition, or honing-in on your archery skills, take aim at Oak Tree Archery.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Art#Tree#Japanese Garden#Chinese#Inland Bays Garden Center#The Bonsai Club
Midland Daily News

Lakeside Club looking for designers for Festival of Trees

MANISTEE -- The Manistee Lakeside Club will be hosting the Festival of Trees and Décor during the Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts. It is the first year the club will host the popular event, and designers of trees, wreaths and...
MANISTEE, MI
Wrcbtv.com

Tiny Trees for tiny patients at Erlanger

Hoping to brighten the holiday spirits of young patients at the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, the hospital is again asking for the community's help with the “Tiny Trees” program, which is coordinated by CHE’s Child Life and Erlanger Volunteer Services. Miniature Christmas trees will be used to decorate the rooms...
CHARITIES
Shelbyville News

Let's Grow Together! Persimmon Tree

Some of my Master Gardener peers have expressed a love of persimmon and enthusiastically look forward to this time of year specifically for the enjoyment of being sated with Persimmon Pudding. Persimmon fruit has a round or oval appearance. The color is usually orange and may progressively darken to black as it ripens. Our persimmons grow to about 2 inches in diameter but size can also vary. Depending on your own taste preferences, you may find this fruit to be a specific sweet flavorful taste or you may find it to be bitter and “pucker-able”. If picked too early from your tree, it most definitely will make your mouth pucker. Myself, I find them to have a sweet taste that is unique only to a persimmon. The best time to harvest is when your fruit has a dull orange color and nearly ready to fall from the tree and if you are timely, some can even be harvested after they fall from the tree. Some folklore suggests frost is required for persimmons to be edible. We have not found that to be substantiated. Our persimmons, this year have ripened, been made into pudding, and are finished for the season.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Country
China
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Optimist Club selling Christmas trees again

A long standing tradition returns to Great Bend this holiday season. Steve Kummer, Tree Chairman for the Great Bend Optimist Club, announced that the Optimist Club will be selling fresh cut Christmas trees again this year. “The Optimist Club has been selling trees every year for decades until the pandemic...
GREAT BEND, KS
talbotspy.org

TCFL Joins Forces with Talbot County Garden Club to Create Tree Ornaments for Talbot Hospice

The holidays are right around the corner and the Talbot County Garden Club’s Young Gardeners Club is kicking off the Christmas spirit with creativity for a cause. The Young Gardeners Club participated in “Ornament Making for the Annual Festival of Trees” on Thursday, November 4 which raises funds for Talbot Hospice. The young gardeners made ornaments from natural materials to decorate a five-foot tree that will be purchased by a generous supporter.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
UpNorthLive.com

2021 Zonta Club Festival of Trees returns to in-person event

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Everyone's favorite holiday event is returning to in person!. The annual Festival of Trees at Golden-Fowler Home Furnishings will be held from November 12 through November 14. The Zonta Club said the focus of the 2021 event is collaboration and teamwork. Three local non-profits...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Sun-Journal

Norway club tree donations to benefit building fund

NORWAY — Members of the Heywood Club plan again to set up a Christmas tree at the club house on the front lawn, located at the four corners of the Crockett Ridge Road, to raise money for its building fund to help with maintenance. The tree lighting will be held...
NORWAY, ME
themanual.com

This Bonsai Tree Lego Set is EVERYTHING — But It’s Selling Fast

Legos are a timeless invention that will never grow old. They make the perfect gift, regardless of how old the recipient is, and there’s such a huge variety of Lego sets out there that it’s a guarantee there will be something for everyone. Every year, we collect Black Friday deals for our readers to enjoy, and this year, we found one of the best Black Friday Lego deals on the internet! For a limited time only, this beautiful Bonsai Tree Lego Set is only $40 when it used to be $50. What are you waiting for? If you’re looking for some awesome Black Friday gift ideas for yourself or for family, snag yourself this generous deal!
SHOPPING
The Dispatch

Citing Shortage, Rotary Club Will Not Sell Christmas Trees This Year

BERLIN – For the first time in more than two decades, the Ocean City- Berlin Rotary Club will not be selling Christmas trees along Route 589. A shortage of trees prompted the club to give up its longstanding tree fundraiser in Ocean Pines. Instead, members are hoping to raise the money they use for scholarships through other fundraisers, including a Giving Tuesday campaign on Nov. 30.
BERLIN, MD
capecoralbreeze.com

Bonsai Show and Sale returns for 40th year

The 40th annual Fort Myers Bonsai Show and Sale offers something for everyone – from beginners to those who have been perfecting their craft for years through workshops, demonstrations, raffles, vendors, as well as a plethora of information. The two-day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m....
FORT MYERS, FL
signalscv.com

Festival of Trees to benefit SCV Boys & Girls Club

You can support Santa Clarita’s children and teens at the Festival of Trees, scheduled to be held in the old Saddle Ranch at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Community days will be Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 21. Held the weekend before Thanksgiving, Festival of Trees is Santa Clarita’s kickoff to the holiday season. You can visit the Hall of Trees, where you will find beautifully designed and themed Christmas trees. In the Tabletop Christmas Trees area you will discover 3- to 4-foot trees.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Journal & Sunday Journal

Shepherdstown Rotary Club honors Viking Tree Service owner

The Shepherdstown Rotary Club has presented its 2021 Vocational Service Award to Erik Berndt, the founder and owner of Shepherdstown's Viking Tree Service. The presentation was made at the Club's Oct. 26 weekly breakfast meeting at Shepherdstown's Bavarian Inn. The Rotary Club gives this award each year to an outstanding...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy