Bonsai Club tending tiny trees together

Some of my Master Gardener peers have expressed a love of persimmon and enthusiastically look forward to this time of year specifically for the enjoyment of being sated with Persimmon Pudding. Persimmon fruit has a round or oval appearance. The color is usually orange and may progressively darken to black as it ripens. Our persimmons grow to about 2 inches in diameter but size can also vary. Depending on your own taste preferences, you may find this fruit to be a specific sweet flavorful taste or you may find it to be bitter and “pucker-able”. If picked too early from your tree, it most definitely will make your mouth pucker. Myself, I find them to have a sweet taste that is unique only to a persimmon. The best time to harvest is when your fruit has a dull orange color and nearly ready to fall from the tree and if you are timely, some can even be harvested after they fall from the tree. Some folklore suggests frost is required for persimmons to be edible. We have not found that to be substantiated. Our persimmons, this year have ripened, been made into pudding, and are finished for the season.

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO