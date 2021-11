Despite an OK from the Omaha Planning Board, controversy around the proposed demolition of three homes in the city’s historic Gold Coast neighborhood hasn’t subsided. On Nov. 3, the planning board gave Skylark LLC a unanimous first round of approval to build a seven-story, 131-unit apartment building near Dodge Street and S. 38th Avenue. The construction’s projected cost is $28 million — $3.8 million of that would come from a city subsidy called tax-increment financing (TIF) used to address “blighted” and “substandard” areas. The Omaha City Council would still need to give the project several readings and two votes before the plan becomes final.

