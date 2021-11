SIGOURNEY – The simple fact is this. From here on out, each game for the Sigourney-Keota football team will be its biggest game yet this season. Having said that, they don’t get much bigger at this time of the year in Iowa High School football than a battle of two teams with identical 10-0 records. The third-ranked Cobras, seeking a return trip to the UNI-Dome for the state semifinals, will head north to fifth-ranked Dike-New Hartford Friday night for the Class 1A state football quarterfinals.

SIGOURNEY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO