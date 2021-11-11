How to Know When Your Dog Is Bored (and What to Do)

If you’ve ever adopted an adorable mixed-breed dog from your local shelter, you’re familiar with the guessing game that happens when you meet fellow dog lovers while out on a walk. The conversation goes something like this: “Oh, just look at those cute floppy ears and curly tail, he looks so interesting. What breed is he?” You respond with the breed mix that was listed on his adoption paperwork and then add your own guess based on his appearance and behavior traits, but you aren’t 100% sure. That’s why more and more pet parents are turning to DNA test kits to take the guesswork out of determining the breed heritage of their dogs.

