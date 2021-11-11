How to Know When Your Dog Is Bored (and What to Do)

One minute your dog was happily jumping off the couch—the next, he's yelping and holding up his paw. What happened? He may have broken his dewclaw, which is the fifth digit higher up on a dog's paw and equivalent to a human's thumb. "A broken dewclaw refers to a crack or tear of the nail," says Dr. Jose Arce, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) and practicing veterinarian at Miramar Animal Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico. "The nail can be torn part-way or completely off at the nail bed." Because the nail contains a blood vessel and nerve, this injury can be very painful. Here's what you need to know in case this happens to your beloved pet.
