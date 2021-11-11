CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Current status of therapeutic approaches and vaccines for SARS-CoV-2

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Future Microbiol. 2021 Nov 11. doi: 10.2217/fmb-2020-0147. Online ahead of print. SARS-CoV-2, declared a pandemic in March 2020, is the current global health challenge. The global bioburden of...

www.docwirenews.com

MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Associations Found Between HIV Infection and Impaired Pulmonary Gas Exchange

Impaired pulmonary gas exchange was found to be independently associated with HIV infection, regardless of emphysema severity, according to results of a post-hoc analysis published in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes. Investigators used cross-sectional data from the Study of HIV in the Etiology of Lung Disease (SHIELD), a...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

SARS-CoV-2 infection of the inner ear

Researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 can infect inner ear cells. Inner ear viral infections could explain the hearing and balance issues in some COVID-19 patients. Sensory symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, sometimes come with COVID-19. Hearing and balance symptoms associated with COVID-19 have also been reported, but these have not been thoroughly studied. Hearing loss and balance disorders often result from viral infections in the inner ear. But the effects of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on the ear remain poorly understood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Molecular strategies for antibody binding and escape of SARS-CoV-2 and its mutations

Sci Rep. 2021 Nov 5;11(1):21735. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-01081-0. The COVID19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, has infected more than 200 million people worldwide. Due to the rapid spreading of SARS-CoV-2 and its impact, it is paramount to find effective treatments against it. Human neutralizing antibodies are an effective method to fight viral infection. However, the recent discovery of new strains that substantially change the S-protein sequence has raised concern about vaccines and antibodies’ effectiveness. Here, using molecular simulations, we investigated the binding mechanisms between the S-protein and several antibodies. Multiple mutations were included to understand the strategies for antibody escape in new variants. We found that the combination of mutations K417N, E484K, L452R, and T478K produced higher binding energy to ACE2 than the wild type, suggesting higher efficiency to enter host cells. The mutations’ effect depends on the antibody class. While Class I enhances the binding avidity in the presence of N501Y mutation, class II antibodies showed a sharp decline in the binding affinity. Our simulations suggest that Class I antibodies will remain effective against the new strains. In contrast, Class II antibodies will have less affinity to the S-protein, potentially affecting these antibodies’ efficiency.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Researchers develop CRISPR-based rapid diagnostic tool for SARS-CoV-2

Blending experts from molecular genetics, chemistry and health sciences, researchers at the University of California San Diego have created a rapid diagnostic technology that detects SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The new SENSR (sensitive enzymatic nucleic acid sequence reporter), described in a paper published in the journal ACS Sensors,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NIH Director's Blog

Correlation of SARS-CoV-2-breakthrough infections to time-from-vaccine

The short-term effectiveness of a two-dose regimen of the BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA BNT162b2 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine was widely demonstrated. However, long term effectiveness is still unknown. Leveraging the centralized computerized database of Maccabi Healthcare Services (MHS), we assessed the correlation between time-from-vaccine and incidence of breakthrough infection between June 1 and July 27, the date of analysis. After controlling for potential confounders as age and comorbidities, we found a significant 1.51 fold (95% CI, 1.38-1.66) increased risk for infection for early vaccinees compared to those vaccinated later that was similar across all ages groups. The increased risk reached 2.26- fold (95% CI, 1.80-3.01) when comparing those who were vaccinated in January to those vaccinated in April. This preliminary finding of vaccine waning as a factor of time from vaccince should prompt further investigations into long-term protection against different strains.
PHARMACEUTICALS
technologynetworks.com

Mechanism That Could influence Infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 Variants Identified

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health have found that a process in cells may limit infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, and that mutations in the alpha and delta variants overcome this effect, potentially boosting the virus’s ability to spread. The findings were published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study was led by Kelly Ten Hagen, Ph.D., a senior investigator at NIH’s National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Revealing How SARS-CoV-2 Infiltrates the Brain at SfN 2021

A press conference held one week prior to the opening of the Society for Neuroscience (SfN)’s Neuroscience 2021 conference highlighted a series of studies that will be presented online between November 8–11. These studies reveal the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on the brain – looking at the ways in which the virus might enter and disrupt the brain and the extent and duration of these effects. This important research provides new light on an unclear aspect of SARS-CoV-2 infection, as the ability of the virus to infect neurons and other cells of the nervous system has been hard to pin down.
SCIENCE
Daily Californian

Research finds mutations in SARS-CoV-2 variants that increase infection

Researchers from UC Berkeley and Gladstone Institutes identified why some variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, lead to increased transmission and infectivity in a study published Nov. 4. The study was a collaboration between UC Berkeley’s Innovative Genomics Institute, or IGI, and Gladstone Institutes. Using an innovative method...
SCIENCE
cell.com

SARS-CoV-2 can infect and propagate in human placenta explants

Ex vivo modeling of SARS-CoV-2 infection at the maternal-fetal interface in human. SARS-CoV-2 replicates and propagates in human placenta. Magnitude of SARS-CoV-2 infectious release is related to ACE2 expression. •. SARS-CoV-2 proteins and/or RNA are detected in different placental cells. SUMMARY. The ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continues to lead to high...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Effects of SARS-CoV-2 strain variation on virus neutralisation titres: therapeutic use of convalescent plasma

J Infect Dis. 2021 Nov 9:jiab563. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiab563. Online ahead of print. We compared neutralising antibody titres of convalescent samples collected before and after the emergence of novel strains of SARS-CoV-2, against the wild-type virus (WT), Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Beta (B.1.351) variants. Plasma collected in 2020 before emergence of variants showed reduced titres against the Alpha variants, and both sets of samples demonstrated significantly reduced titres against Beta. Comparison of microneutralisation titres to those obtained with pseudotype and HAT assays showed a good correlation of titres and effects of strain variation, supporting the use of these simpler assays for assessment of convalescent plasma potency against currently circulating and emerging strains of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

A Next-Generation SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine

Without realizing it, scientists have been preparing for the COVID-19 pandemic for years. In 2012, Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), a disease caused by a coronavirus, prompted the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to develop a program dedicated to better understanding and preventing coronavirus infections.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Association of Human Milk Antibody Induction, Persistence, and Neutralizing Capacity With SARS-CoV-2 Infection vs mRNA Vaccination

JAMA Pediatr. 2021 Nov 10. doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.4897. Online ahead of print. IMPORTANCE: Long-term effect of parental COVID-19 infection vs vaccination on human milk antibody composition and functional activity remains unclear. OBJECTIVE: To compare temporal IgA and IgG response in human milk and microneutralization activity against SARS-CoV-2 between lactating parents with...
SCIENCE
The Daily Collegian

Deer may be reservoir for SARS-CoV-2, study finds

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. — More than 80% percent of the white-tailed deer sampled in different parts of Iowa between December 2020 and January 2021 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The percentage of SARS-CoV-2 positive deer increased throughout the study, with 33% of all deer testing positive. The findings suggest that white-tailed deer may be a reservoir for the virus to continually circulate and raise concerns of emergence of new strains that may prove a threat to wildlife and, possibly, to humans.
WILDLIFE

