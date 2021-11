4th Annual AuSM Connections Jigsaw Puzzle Competition. Whether you are a serious puzzle-building competitor or just want to have fun building a neat puzzle with friends and family while supporting the local autism community, we invite you to join us. The live competition will include an autism resources fair in the TCF Rotunda and an exciting live audience to cheer on our puzzling teams! When registering for a division, you will have the option to puzzle in person at Mall of America or virtually via Zoom. Those selecting the virtual option will be mailed their puzzles and rules sheets prior to Nov. 6. Those selecting to puzzle in person will receive their puzzles on Nov. 6. The live contest is limited to 45 teams in each division. The virtual contest is limited to 55 teams in each division. Live or Virtual (select when registering) 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Live or Virtual (select when registering) 12:30-3:30 p.m. Beginner and Advanced Categories: Those registering for both the 500-Piece and 1,000-Piece Divisions should register in the Advanced Category for the 500-Piece Division. Prizes: Virtual teams will compete with each other and live teams will compete with each other. The first place winners in all three categories for virtual and live contests will win prizes. Second and third place winners in all three categories for virtual and live contests will win medals.

HOBBIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO