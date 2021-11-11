Vietnam War draftee found benefit in military service

The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club has named Maurie Misner the November 2021 Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the Month. Maurie was born in Blythe, Calif. March 28, 1944. Later in the year, Maurie’s mom brought him to Aurora. He was graduated from East Aurora High School in 1962. Drafted into the Army May 11, 1966, he was trained at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., and Ft. Polk, Tigerland, La.. By September 1966, Maurie was in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry, 2nd Brigade/8th Regiment at An Khe base camp. The 1st Cavalry Division was the Army’s first Airmobile Division. Its prime mission was to take the war to the enemy. The ground combat troops were deployed swiftly without regard for the terrain. The Bell UH-1 Iroquois, nicknamed “Huey” was used for troop and supply transport, MedEvac and aerial fire support.

AURORA, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO