The uneasy truce between deer and humans will end in New York with the opening of the firearms deer season, 30 minutes before sunrise on Saturday, November 20. Of course “truce” isn’t really the right word. Archery season opened at the beginning of October, and deer never agree to a truce whether hunters are pursuing them or not. In fact, deer are on the offensive where hunters don’t pursue them. They’re bringing the battle to us, a battle we don’t want to fight, on ground where we don’t want to fight.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO