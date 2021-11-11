CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 50: How Nifty, It's Podcast Episode Fifty

By O-A News sports staff
Opelika-Auburn News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill and Justin Lee look...

oanow.com

Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: The secret’s out, and the honeymoon is over

Everyone here in Auburn already knew. If you couldn’t see it, it’s just because you were kidding yourself. Everybody who was here in the stadium for the Georgia State game earlier this season saw that things aren’t going right, that this team isn’t playing up to its talent, and that Bryan Harsin is having a hard time in Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Five-star gymnast Olivia Greaves signs with Auburn for 2022-23

A U.S. national team member and a five-star prospect, Olivia Greaves signed with the Auburn gymnastics team on Wednesday on national signing day. Greaves was an alternate for the national team at the 2021 World Championships and will come to Auburn as one of the program’s most decorated signees. Greaves...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Auburn returns home looking to bounce back against Mississippi State. Will the Tigers be able to do it?. The O-A News sports staff answers with predictions from Auburn writer Jordan Hill, sports intern Jake Weese and deputy editor Justin Lee. Will the Auburn offense get back on track after a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Watch now: Smoke Monday urges Auburn fans to Beat Bama in blood drive battle

While the Iron Bowl is still over a week away, Auburn and Alabama fans can get the rivalry started early – and for a good cause. Auburn and Alabama are in the middle of a blood drive competition with the American Red Cross, which is asking for more donations due to a critically low blood supply that is affecting hospitals and patients nationwide. Alabama's on-campus blood drive took place last week, while Auburn's began Tuesday and continues through Thursday.
AUBURN, AL

