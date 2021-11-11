Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 50: How Nifty, It's Podcast Episode Fifty

This week, “The Bachelorette” will be taking to the road, as Michelle Young and the remaining 11 guys head to Minneapolis. OK, that may not be the most exotic location, but these days, what do you expect? A change of scene may be nice, especially since last week’s episode saw yet another one of the men, Chris S., try to convince Michelle that other guys might not --gasp! -- be there for the right reasons.

TV SHOWS ・ 3 HOURS AGO