First Look At the Subaru Solterra EV - Is This Subaru's Future?

Top Speed
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor now, Subaru has unveiled only the Japan-spec Solterra; U.S.-spec model...

www.topspeed.com

CNET

2023 Subaru Solterra shows off one more time ahead of LA reveal

Subaru is going electric with a little help from Toyota. Toyota's BZ4X electric SUV twin, the Subaru Solterra, is set for a reveal at the LA Auto Show next week on Nov. 17. But before then, Subaru wanted to tease the car one final time. The single shot attached shows the Solterra's front end from the side, and naturally, the SUV's playing in the dirt. This is a Subaru, after all.
CARS
torquenews.com

Something Borrowed - Toyota 4th-Generation EV Crossover Has Subaru’s XMODE AWD Technology

Toyota’s new third-generation crossover will benefit from one of Subaru’s biggest strengths. Twenty-five years after it introduced the world's first electric crossover, Toyota revealed its fourth-generation electrified crossover (which is also its third-generation battery-electric crossover) this week during a global reveal event. The new bZ4X series will be Toyota’s latest battery-electric crossover and will join the RAV4 Hybrid, Venza Hybrid, Highlander Hybrid, and RAV4 Prime PHEV in Toyota’s green crossover lineup in the coming year. When it does, the bZ4X will benefit from technology from Toyota’s long-time partner, Subaru.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Subaru Caught Benchmarking Ford Mustang Mach-E, Other EVs

While many automakers already have at least one EV model on sale with many more on the way, Subaru is lagging a bit behind when it comes to electric vehicles. In fact, it hasn’t even revealed its very first EV – the 2023 Solterra – in production form as of yet, only releasing a few details about the future model. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted the automaker benchmarking a number of competitor EVs right outside its headquarters in Michigan – a common practice in the automotive world.
CARS
teslarati.com

Subaru debuts Solterra EV collab with Toyota, U.S. unveiling later this month

Subaru has officially debuted the Solterra EV, its first all-electric vehicle that will be launched globally, at an event in Japan. The automaker has confirmed that the joint project vehicle with Toyota will also be unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17th. Subaru and Toyota came...
CARS
investing.com

Japan's Subaru unveils first all-electric car, developed with Toyota

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru (OTC:FUJHY) Corp on Thursday unveiled its first all-electric vehicle (EV), the Solterra, the result of a two-year joint development project with its biggest shareholder, Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Corp. The sports utility vehicle (SUV) launch comes amid accelerating demand for EVs as nations around the world...
CARS
gearjunkie.com

Subaru Solterra EV Crossover Surprise: Electrified Adventures Are Coming

Long reluctant to get into the electric vehicle market, Subaru is finally ready to launch its first long-range EV, thanks to a partnership with Toyota. The new Subaru Solterra isn’t scheduled to make its public debut until next week at the LA Auto Show. But in a surprise move, the Japanese automaker offered a sneak peek from Tokyo via the internet.
CARS
The Next Web

Subaru unveils its first EV a week early and I’m suspicious

Timing is everything when it comes to product launches. Look at Subaru. For months, it’s been counting down the debut of the company’s first all-electric SUV, the Solterra, at next week’s LA Auto show. Then suddenly, overnight, the company unveiled its battery electric vehicle online in Japan. Highly strategic, if...
CARS
inputmag.com

Subaru's electric Solterra SUV can go places Tesla drivers only dream about

Subaru today unveiled its first all-electric vehicle, an SUV called the Solterra. The Solterra is built upon a platform developed in conjunction with Toyota over the last two years. It’s the same platform used by Toyota’s first electric vehicle, the bZ4X. We’re privy to the Solterra’s specs thanks to an...
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Acura Integra, Subaru Solterra EV, And One-Off Ferrari BR20: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. While Toyota has long argued that PHEVs and hydrogen tech may offer better long-term results in the fight against climate change than EVs, they’ve been named as the third most obstructive towards governments that set climate policies. The top spots were taken by ExxonMobil and Chevron, while other auto manufacturers mentioned were BMW (18th), Daimler (24th), and Hyundai (25th).
CARS
CleanTechnica

New Factory For Volkswagen In Wolfsburg, New EV From Subaru

All the electric car news that fits, we print. That’s our motto here at CleanTechnica, and in keeping with that mandate, here are some big and not so big tidbits from the world of EVs today. New Trinity Factory In Wolfsburg. Volkswagen has its MEB electric vehicle platform that is...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

What Did the Subaru Solterra Borrow From the Toyota RAV4?

2023 Subaru Solterra and its striking angular design. Doesn’t the Subaru Solterra remind you of another SUV? It has a look that feels similar to the incredibly popular Toyota RAV4. So, what exactly do these SUVs have in common?. Did the 2023 Subaru Solterra copy the Toyota RAV4?. While the...
CARS
Top Speed

Mazda Looks To Strengthen Its SUV Lineup With The New CX-50

The new CX-50 will be targeted at folks looking for a rugged SUV. To increase its share in the SUV segment, Mazda has come up with a new offering called the CX-50. It will complement the CX-5 in the company’s lineup.
CARS
Top Speed

The Mercedes-Benz EQS Apparently Has Better Real-World Range Than The Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S might be grabbing most of the headlines in the world of electric vehicles (EV), especially the Plaid model and its wicked acceleration times, but the Mercedes-Benz EQS beats its Tesla rival in what is arguably the most important aspect electric mobility: range. While the Mercedes-Benz EQS...
CARS
CNBC

Ford's new custom electric pickup truck is a blast from the past

The Ford F-100 Eluminator concept truck features the retro-styling of a 1978 F-100 pickup with electric motors and batteries from the Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford and its partners built the vehicle to showcase its new e-crate motor that's on sale through its aftermarket and performance division. Ford Motor unveiled Tuesday...
CARS
Top Speed

KIA Shows Off The EV9 Concept

Does Kia’s View of the Future Correspond With What You Want From Self-Driving Cars?. Kia has is serious about electric mobility and has a range of new models in the works. Following the success of the e-Niro and the well-received Kia EV6, the Korean giant is already planning a new full-size electric SUV. The Concept EV9 seen here is currently only a study model, but several design aspects from the display car can be expected to appear on Kia production models in the future.
CARS
The Car Connection

Bring out your dead: Automakers discontinued these cars for 2022

With low inventories, car shortages, and steep new car prices, it would seem automakers would think thrice before discontinuing any cars for 2022. But the grim reaper’s fickle sickle—the profit motive—comes for all cars, at some time or another. Compact sedans continue to shrink in the growing shadow of crossover...
CARS

