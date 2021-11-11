First Look At the Subaru Solterra EV - Is This Subaru's Future?

Toyota’s new third-generation crossover will benefit from one of Subaru’s biggest strengths. Twenty-five years after it introduced the world's first electric crossover, Toyota revealed its fourth-generation electrified crossover (which is also its third-generation battery-electric crossover) this week during a global reveal event. The new bZ4X series will be Toyota’s latest battery-electric crossover and will join the RAV4 Hybrid, Venza Hybrid, Highlander Hybrid, and RAV4 Prime PHEV in Toyota’s green crossover lineup in the coming year. When it does, the bZ4X will benefit from technology from Toyota’s long-time partner, Subaru.
Comments / 0