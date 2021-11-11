First Look At the Subaru Solterra EV - Is This Subaru's Future?

While many automakers already have at least one EV model on sale with many more on the way, Subaru is lagging a bit behind when it comes to electric vehicles. In fact, it hasn’t even revealed its very first EV – the 2023 Solterra – in production form as of yet, only releasing a few details about the future model. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted the automaker benchmarking a number of competitor EVs right outside its headquarters in Michigan – a common practice in the automotive world.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO