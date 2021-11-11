Sutter Creek Theatre Has Your Holidays Covered With Amazing Shows
By Jack Mitchell
ledger.news
5 days ago
Chris Cain Band – Award winning blues guitarist extraordinare. November 20 @ 7:00 pm - at the Sutter Creek Theatre. Tickets $24 advance / $28 day of show - www.suttercreektheatre.com. Doors at 6:00, open seating, beer and wine available. Tickets $24 advance/$28 day of show. HIS LAST SHOW WITH...
Journey has announced dates for its Freedom Tour 2022. The trek supports its forthcoming new album, also called “Freedom,” and includes two stops in Northern California. These local pop-rock heroes are set to bring their platinum-plus-selling catalog — which includes such hits as “Lights,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Don’t Stop Believin'” and many, many more — to Chase Center in San Francisco on March 31 and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 1.
It was supposed to be a lark, the joint album by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and certainly not a cash-in or an awards play. So the first big surprise about “Raising Sand” — the 2007 collaborative effort by the erstwhile Led Zeppelin frontman and the bluegrass-turned-pop singer and violinist — was that it got made at all.
Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main Street in Sutter Creek, presents The Fire’s Very Scottish Christmas on Friday, December 3 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Prepare to be inspired as California’s favorite Scottish music trio joins forces with both Scottish and Irish dancers for an extraordinary performance. This unprecedented collaboration features Scotland’s visually dynamic highland dance in step with the powerful rhythms of Ireland. The Fire’s signature brand of dazzling virtuosity delivers an unforgettable experience as the band leads listeners through an evening of classic Christmas carols and lively dance tunes. Enjoy David Brewer’s unparalleled mastery of the Great Highland Bagpipe, Rebecca Lomnicky’s internationally awarded Scottish fiddling, and Adam Hendey’s warm-emotive voice over a lush foundation of guitar and reed organ. The Fire’s Very Scottish Christmas marks the band’s vocal debut, showcasing seasonal folk ballads dating back to the 1300s alongside beloved holiday favorites. Audience members are invited into The Fire’s celebration of Christmas through the participatory tradition of seasonal song. Ring in the holiday season with yuletide cheer, and join us for The Fire’s Very Scottish Christmas. Visit suttercreektheater.com for upcoming shows, events and to purchase tickets, or flow Sutter Creek Theatre on Facebook.
Get into the spirit of the season with these festive Holiday Pops concerts. The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra’s 80th Season opens with three Holiday Pops Concerts! This South Shore tradition combines traditional and contemporary favorites in celebration of the holiday season. Join in the Sing-along with your neighbors to beloved carols. Get your tickets early! Group discounts available!
SACRAMENTO (CBS133) — Journey is going back on tour next year – and Sacramento will be one of the stops.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced their “Freedom Tour 2022” on Monday. It will accompany their new album, also named “Freedom,” which is set to drop next year.
A total of 40 cities are on the tour list so far.
Sacramento has a date with Journey on April 1 at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.
Billy Idol is set to be the opening act.
Robert Cray was stunned when he first heard "Stand and Deliver." Eric Clapton, his onetime musical hero, who became a mentor and friend, had released his first protest song in 56 years of recording. Only it wasn't about George Floyd or global warming. Clapton's midtempo shuffle, a collaboration with Van Morrison released in December, went full anti-lockdown, taking aim at the government for trying to control a global pandemic by temporarily shuttering restaurants, gyms and concert halls.
TORRINGTON — The Warner Theatre kicks off the holidays with movies on Black Friday weekend, followed by live, in-person performances of ‘The Nutcracker’ by the Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory in December. The Warner will screen “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at 1 p.m. Nov. 27, followed by the 1945 movie, “Christmas in...
VISALIA – With two shows under its belt, the Visalia Fox Theatre is positioned to help the community return to a sense of normalcy when it comes to events. The venerable venue has four events scheduled between now and the end of the year ranging from symphonic masterpieces to stand-up comedy sets. In order to continue its course back to continuity, the Fox has implemented some additional rules to ensure the theater can operate safely until the pandemic is in the past. The theater is complying with California Department of Public Health safety protocols until further notice. Currently, CDPH only has two rules in place for large gatherings. Known as mega events, outdoor events of 10,000 or more people and indoor events of 1,000 or more people are still considered a higher risk for COVID-19 transmission because of the amount of time participants are spending in close proximity puts them at greater risk of spit and saliva, the likelihood of participants being from different states and countries with different variants of the virus, and it makes it more difficult to due contact tracing in case of an outbreak.
New Bedford Festival Theatre and Executive Producer Wendy Hall invite South Coast audiences to celebrate the December holidays with two unique theatrical events. On December 3rd at 8:00 PM The Festival Theatre will celebrate the return engagement of John Michael Dias (Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway) as Evita Loca in Professional Christmas Lady.
WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre is pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale for their all new Christmas special, “Home for the Holidays.”. Based on her concept and under the direction of Diane Murphy, with script by Dean Feldmeyer and music direction by Liz McAllister, “Home for the Holidays” is a departure from the Murphy’s Christmas shows from the past several years, but still features some long-time favorites including the Wilmingtones, the East Clinton Choir, and the Fancy Free Cloggers.
After the misery of the past two years, Wichita’s theatres are back to their best for Christmas 2021, with a spectacular array of shows for all comers. Many venues around town have a full slate awaiting your presence. So if you’ve been missing out on live shows, our guide to Christmas theatre in Wichita has got you covered.
LANCASTER, Pa. — Theatre is back at the Prima Theatre in Lancaster!. On the Naughty List is described as "an exciting and non-traditional holiday show," according to a press release. It "promises to be the most exciting show of the season." The show's premise is that people who are "on...
Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
Chris Daughtry dealt with painful news amid his tour as his stepdaughter, Hannah, was found dead in her home. The Nashville Police Department confirmed the tragic news on Friday, reporting that Daughtry's 25-year-old daughter was found dead inside her home in Nashville. "Due to the unexpected death of Chris and...
Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
Heath Freeman, who is best known for his roles on NCIS and Bones, has passed away at the age of 41 at his home in Austin, Texas. According to Express, Heath Freeman’s cause of death has not been revealed but it was confirmed by actress Ashley Benson and Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef, and a solid friend,” Moakler shared. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”
On Friday, Sedgwick shared a photo of her son Travis Bacon performing with his band Contracult Collective at the Welcome to Rockville music festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. The snap shows a giant screen projecting a live feed of Travis as he plays guitar and sings into the microphone. "My...
Brass Against stole the show yesterday (Nov. 12) at Welcome to Rockville when frontwoman Sophia Urista peed on a willing fan while performing onstage. As she sang Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up,” Urista unleashed a powerful stream as the fan lay face-up on the festival stage. In case you’re...
The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
