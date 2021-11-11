Sutter Creek Theatre Has Your Holidays Covered With Amazing Shows

VISALIA – With two shows under its belt, the Visalia Fox Theatre is positioned to help the community return to a sense of normalcy when it comes to events. The venerable venue has four events scheduled between now and the end of the year ranging from symphonic masterpieces to stand-up comedy sets. In order to continue its course back to continuity, the Fox has implemented some additional rules to ensure the theater can operate safely until the pandemic is in the past. The theater is complying with California Department of Public Health safety protocols until further notice. Currently, CDPH only has two rules in place for large gatherings. Known as mega events, outdoor events of 10,000 or more people and indoor events of 1,000 or more people are still considered a higher risk for COVID-19 transmission because of the amount of time participants are spending in close proximity puts them at greater risk of spit and saliva, the likelihood of participants being from different states and countries with different variants of the virus, and it makes it more difficult to due contact tracing in case of an outbreak.

