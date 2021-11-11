CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Ruby Thompson Joins British Horse Feeds

equitrader-online.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourteen-year-old Ruby Thompson is the newest member to join the British Horse Feeds team as a brand ambassador. Competing in various disciplines, Ruby mainly focuses on eventing and working hunter pony classes. Said Ruby: “I am delighted to become part of the British Horse Feeds team and have used...

www.equitrader-online.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Horses, ‘Hot’ Feeds, Misconceptions

Make the best choice you can to give your horse a balanced diet. — Over the years, I have worked for several horse trainers. Each barn had its own program in regard to training, routines and, of course, feed. Some trainers had their horses on schedules of feeding that entailed only forage (grass hay, alfalfa or a mixture of both) in the mornings and evenings, with “lunch” being supplement time: grain and various other supplements. Others fed forage and supplements simultaneously, morning and evening. Some fed only forage, with no supplements at all, with the exception of a few special needs horses. In all cases, these were training programs that saw horses being trained rigorously, with lots of exercise.
ANIMALS
Newsday

Long Islander joins entrepreneurs of color in horse-racing syndicate

Belmont Park is abuzz. Not with the pounding of hoofs, but the growls and snorts of backhoes and bulldozers. The massive project that is UBS Arena, the Islanders’ new home, set to open later this month, has transformed the park into a construction site. A forest of cranes looms over Hempstead Turnpike as yellow-vested workers hurry to and fro.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Show#The Horses#Dressage#The British Horse Feeds#The Royal International#Smilla Iv#Dutch#Welsh
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
The Berrics Canteen

Zane Timpson Has Passed Away At 26 Years Old

Zane Timpson has passed away at 26 years old. The devasting news was confirmed by Jordan Maxham via Instagram. The Heroin Skateboards pro was born and raised in Leucadia, California, and moved to San Francisco in 2013 and stayed there for nearly seven years. Most recently he called Encinitas home.
ENCINITAS, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Zane Timpson? What Happened to the Skateboarder?

The skateboarding community is mourning the loss of its rising stars gone too soon. Zane Timpson amazed social media users with his tricks and earned immense popularity online. He passed away in November 2021. He was 26. His followers want to know what happened to Zane Timpson but no cause of death has been revealed. His family and team has not made an official statement either. The news has made more skateboarding enthusiasts search for Timpson’s videos. Those who are discovering the skateboarder belatedly are asking who Zane Timpson was which we reveal here.
SPORTS
967 The Eagle

Popular Wisconsin Bar Fish Fries Are In Jeopardy This Winter

This winter in Wisconsin, popular bar fish fries are in jeopardy. If you have spent any time in Wisconsin, well, you probably know about the fish fry. If not, here is the deal. Most little towns in Wisconsin have bar and restaurant combo places. On Friday nights, the majority host fish fries. Many people from the town will go there to eat. It is a huge deal. Without a good fish fry, they can not survive and will go out of business.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Horse briefs

Doug Payne will conduct a two-part jumping clinic Nov. 20 to 21 in Hume. The highest-placed American event rider at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, Payne will teach levels ranging from intro to preliminary. He’ll work on show jumping exercises on Saturday and cross-country skills on Sunday. An indoor arena is available for one or both days if the weather requires it.
ANIMALS
towncarolina.com

Horse Around

In its early days, Aiken attracted some of America’s scions of industry with its mild winters. Families with names such as Whitney, Vanderbilt, and Astor created a “Winter Colony” here, fueled by William Aiken’s rail line that chugged into the area in 1833. Many of those wealthy families brought their horses with them, and Gilded Age trappings like private clubs, equestrian sports, and golf courses became de rigueur in the “Newport of the South.”
ANIMALS
kempercountymessenger.com

The truth of Ruby’s Hush Puppies

During a Kemper Forestry Meeting in 2017, several people at our table mentioned these were the best hush puppies they have ever had. After the meeting, while cleaning up the kitchen, I asked Ruby (Rankin) if she had made the hush puppies. She told me she had created the recipe...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
dbrnews.com

Ruby’s Story: Jobs, pets and family

Ruby Duncan, a longtime Denison resident, died on October 22 at age 106. During three weekends in 2009, two of her granddaughters sat down with her and recorded the story of her life; the following is taken from that account. See the October 29 Denison Review for part 1, the...
DENISON, IA
alleghenycampus.com

Feeding Allegheny

Maria Foxall head of Brooks Dining Hall and Pine Market, speaks to students ahead of a tour of the dining hall’s kitchen on Monday, Nov. 8. The tour was one of six conducted over the last week and was designed to give students insight into the, “back of the house”: all the operations that bring food to the various stations at Brooks.”There is so much that goes on behind our doors that we never talk about,” Foxall said.
FOOD & DRINKS
SFStation.com

Band of Horses

"Achieving musical transcendence is a tricky feat, almost definitively. If it happens at all, it happens naturally and perhaps nobody knows that better than Seattle, Washington's Band of Horses. Guitarist/vocalist Ben Bridwell and guitarist Mat Brooke formed Band of Horses in 2004, after the dissolution of their nearly ten-year run in northwest melancholic darlings Carissas Weird. Carissas Wierd trafficked in sadly beautiful orchestral pop, whose songs told unflinching stories of heartbreak and loss, leavened with defeatist humor. And, Band of Horses rises from the ashes of that well-loved band. After playing music with each other for over a decade, Bridwell and Brooke picked up together again when Bridwell began fleshing out his compositions post-Carissas. It was really just a natural thing we started doing, explains Bridwell. Buoyed by Bridwells warm, reverb-heavy vocals Band of Horses woodsy, dreamy songs ooze with amorphous tension, longing and hope."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
equitrader-online.co.uk

Animalintex – First Aid Essential for Winter

Animalintex® is a poultice and wound care dressing that is licenced by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD), meaning it is strictly controlled to ensure efficacy, safety and consistency. As a licenced product it can be used to treat a wide range of conditions, including a number of common ailments affecting...
PET SERVICES
TheHorse.com

How To Feed the Underweight Horse With Insulin Dysregulation

When we think of horses with insulin dysregulation (ID), we often picture the obese horse with equine metabolic syndrome or the pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID) patient at risk of developing laminitis. In reality, however, underweight horses can also have abnormal blood insulin levels. As such, we must feed them carefully to add weight without triggering hyperinsulinemia.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy