Queens, NY

DA drops 60 cases tied to tainted cops

By Michael Gannon
qchron.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, after her office vacated 60 convictions that were secured substantially by the testimony of tainted detectives, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the move was “the first step in an ongoing and systemic review.”. Professor Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at John...

www.qchron.com

PIX11

Queens DA moves to dismiss 60 cases connected to convicted NYPD detectives

QUEENS — Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Monday will move to vacate 60 cases that were connected to the police work of three former NYPD detectives who were later convicted of several crimes. The district attorney’s office was informed earlier this year of a list of NYPD officers who were convicted of crimes related […]
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Queens DA to Dismiss Nearly 60 Cases Tied to Cops Fired for Perjury

The Queens District Attorney's Office will move to dismiss the cases of 60 defendants tied mostly to cops who later pled guilty to perjury, the office said Monday. The DA's office said it would move to dismiss 34 cases tied to one cop who was convicted in a Queens perjury case and pled guilty in a separate Manhattan case, as well as 20 cases tied to a second cop who pled guilty to perjury charges in Manhattan. Both were fired by the NYPD.
QUEENS, NY
TheDailyBeast

Queens DA Asks Court to Dismiss 60 Cases that Relied on Bad Detectives

Queens County Defense Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that she would be formally asking the Queens Supreme Court to wipe the cases of 60 defendants whose charges were based on witness statements from three former New York City Police Department detectives who have since been convicted of crimes including perjury and sexual abuse of an arrestee. In a press release, DA Katz said she became aware of “serious misconduct” by the former NYPD officers and committed her office’s Conviction Integrity Unit to do a full, intensive review of cases “in which the officers were the essential witnesses and take appropriate action.” All three detectives, Kevin Desormeau, Sasha Cordoba, Oscar Sandino, pleaded guilty and were terminated. “We cannot stand behind a criminal conviction where the essential law enforcement witness has been convicted of crimes which irreparably impair their credibility,” said DA Katz. “Vacating and dismissing these cases is both constitutionally required and necessary to ensure public confidence in our justice system.”
QUEENS, NY
seehafernews.com

Charges Dropped in Fatal New Denmark Crash Case

Charges against the man who was driving the vehicle that crashed into and killed two Whitelaw residents have been dropped. 29-year-old Marcus Walker was in court Wednesday afternoon, where District Attorney David Lasee announced that he would not be perusing drunk driving charges against Walker due to the fact that his blood-alcohol test came back below the legal limit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gothamist.com

Staten Island DA Drops Charges Against Man Following NYPD Drug Planting Allegations

On Friday, Staten Island prosecutors dropped all criminal charges against Jason Serrano, a man who accused an NYPD officer of planting drugs on him during a car search. The decision came just days after a judge tossed Serrano’s conviction stemming from that search, pointing to footage revealing apparent drug planting and NYPD records, obtained by Gothamist/WNYC, showing the officer in question had been quietly reprimanded for improperly invoicing drug seizures after arrests the same year.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Melinda Katz
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fallriverreporter.com

Comedian facing up to 20 years in prison for involvement in $1.2 million Massachusetts Pandemic Unemployment scheme

A comedian, who had appeared on “One Mic Stand” with Kevin Hart, has pleaded guilty in connection with his involvement in a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19-related unemployment assistance. Omar Thompson, 39, of Paterson, N.J., pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy on Friday. U.S. District Court Judge...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

