We know you love your community just as much as we do at the Queens Chronicle, your community newspaper. So this week you’re in for a treat!. In our 43rd annual Anniversary edition, entitled “Welcome to the neighborhood!”, you’ll find profiles of nine neighborhoods across the borough, looking at them both historically and in the present day. In researching the stories we learned much that we didn’t know, and hope you will too.

QUEENS, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO