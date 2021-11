At Connect Now on Tuesday, real estate analyst Mike DelPrete shared with Brad Inman where Zillow went wrong with Zillow Offers and what “Zillow 3.0” could look like. Today’s the day thousands of real estate pros are getting together for Connect Now, virtually, to hear about the impact of the latest news, stay ahead of the game, and make new connections. Sign up to watch live + get access to the replays. Register now.

REAL ESTATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO