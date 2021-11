In the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced a racial justice reckoning as anti-Asian hate violence escalated across the nation. We witnessed elders in Oakland Chinatown and in other neighborhoods become vulnerable targets of racially motivated violence. While violence against elders and racism against Asians are not new phenomena, there is a renewed urgency to train our attention and ask: How might we center our elders’ voices in the broader conversations and concerns with community safety, adequate direct services, affordable housing, and other issues? Hear the opinions of our elders, community experts, and service providers in tackling this question and find out how you can support local efforts to care for our elders.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO