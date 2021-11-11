CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Caeregen Therapeutics co-Founder Dr. Michael T. Trese Honored at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Meeting

biospace.com
 6 days ago

2021 Laureate Award Recognizes Exceptional Contributions in Overcoming Vision Loss. November 11, 2021, Rochester, MI and New Orleans, LA – Caeregen Therapeutics, LLC, a Michigan-based, regenerative medicine therapeutics company, today announced that company co-founder Dr. Michael T. Trese, received the prestigious Laureate Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) at...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

 

