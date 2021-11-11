CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Everyone’s a neighbor

By Michael Gannon
qchron.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegend has it that the farming village of Whitepot may have gotten its name from housewares that 17th-century Dutch settlers traded to native American tribes for a deed to settle the land. Even though the English took over the area in Colonial times, a few of the Dutch farmers’...

www.qchron.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden focuses on US competitiveness to promote $1T infrastructure bill

President Biden on Tuesday argued the bipartisan infrastructure bill will bolster U.S. competitiveness while speaking in New Hampshire to kick off his tour promoting the newly-signed law. He touted that the law will allow the U.S. to recapture the global competition while providing funding to repair roads and bridges, ports...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
City
Kew Gardens, NY
State
Florida State
City
Queens, NY
City
Florida, NY
Queens, NY
Business
City
Bayside, NY
The Hill

Pfizer requests emergency authorization for antiviral COVID-19 treatment

Pfizer requested emergency authorization for its antiviral oral COVID-19 treatment on Tuesday after a study found the pills dramatically reduced the risk of hospitalization. The pharmaceutical giant is asking the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant authorization for Paxlovid to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients at a higher risk of hospitalization and death.
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Alex Jones found liable in Sandy Hook defamation lawsuits and will have to pay damages, judge rules

Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over Jones' claims that the massacre was a hoax. Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies' "failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims."
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Breslin
Person
Hank Azaria
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
David Berkowitz
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Carol Lynley
Person
Ray Romano
Person
Carroll O'connor
Person
Jimmy Connors
Person
Grosvenor Atterbury
Person
Geraldine Ferraro
CNN

Why saying Liz Cheney isn't a Republican proves the GOP is just a cult of personality

(CNN) — Over the weekend, the Wyoming Republican Party voted to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney as one of their own. "To further her own personal political agenda, Representative Liz Cheney has not only caused massive disruption, distraction and division within the House Republican Conference, but has also willingly, happily, and energetically joined forced with and proudly pledged allegiance to democrat Speaker of the House Pelosi, as a means of serving her own personal interests while ignoring the interests, needs and expectations of Wyoming Republicans," read the resolution dropping Cheney from the GOP, as reported by the Casper Star-Tribune.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy