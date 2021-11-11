State copies feds on robocalls

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed two bills into law that aim to crack down on robocalls and prevent scammers from illegally spoofing phone numbers. "New Yorkers are fed up with annoying, predatory robocalls, and we're taking action to stop them," Hochul said in a statement. "This legislation will enable telecom companies to prevent these calls from coming in in the first place, as well as empower our state government to ensure that voice service providers are validating who is making these calls so enforcement action can be taken against bad actors."

