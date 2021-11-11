CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State copies feds on robocalls

Gov. Hochul on Monday signed two new anti-robocall bills into law, the latest in a series of state and federal attempts to rein in telemarketers and scammers through legislation. One bill requires phone carriers to...

News 12

Gov. Hochul signs legislation to help New York crack down on robocalls

New York is taking new steps to crack down on robocalls. This summer, the Federal Communications Commission implemented a new strategy against spammers by requiring the mobile phone and landline companies to use technology called Stir/Shaken. The technology is supposed to reduce robocalls, which some Long Islanders are tired of getting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

Gov. Hochul to Sign Two Bills to Stop Predatory Robocalls

Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign two bills today that will block the majority of robocalls and end spam calls. “New Yorkers are fed up with annoying, predatory robocalls, and we’re taking action to stop them,” Hochul said about a package of legislation that will build on federal efforts to combat robocalls.
POLITICS
fox5ny.com

New York enacts tougher robocall laws but effectiveness unclear

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed two bills into law that aim to crack down on robocalls and prevent scammers from illegally spoofing phone numbers. "New Yorkers are fed up with annoying, predatory robocalls, and we're taking action to stop them," Hochul said in a statement. "This legislation will enable telecom companies to prevent these calls from coming in in the first place, as well as empower our state government to ensure that voice service providers are validating who is making these calls so enforcement action can be taken against bad actors."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul signs bills meant to cut down on robocalls

Albany, N.Y. — Two bills signed into law today by Gov. Kathy Hochul will help reduce the number of robocalls to New Yorkers. The first bill requires telecommunications companies to proactively block calls from certain numbers. That includes calls that are likely to be illegitimate, such as those coming from numbers that cannot or do not making outgoing calls.
ALBANY, NY
Newsday

Gov. Kathy Hochul signs bills targeting unwanted robocalls

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a pair of bills Monday requiring telecommunications companies to screen and block unwanted robocalls. The bills require phone companies to block robocalls from certain numbers while requiring internet service providers to utilize an authentication system to validate that a call is coming from the number displayed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times Union

Tired of robocalls? New York is going after those 'bad actors.'

ALBANY — The state's battle to stem robocalls moved forward this week when Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that's supposed to require telecommunication companies to block calls from certain numbers. A second law the governor enacted requires "voice services providers" such as mobile phone companies to use software that will validate a call is coming from the number displayed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox13news.com

Crist urges DOJ to send robocallers to jail

TAMPA, Fla. - They try to sell you an extended car warranty. They even pose as the IRS. While most robocalls are more annoying than harmful, others have gone so far as to target Alzheimer's patients. Will we ever be able to stop them, for good? U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist...
TAMPA, FL
yonkerstimes.com

Assemblymember Paulin’s Bills to End Spam Robocalls Signed Into Law

Assemblymember Amy Paulin announce that two of her bills to stop the daily nuisance of spam robocalls have been signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul. “This legislation is a significant step in ending the current and escalating scourge of robocalls,” said Paulin. “At the same time, they will help protect consumers from fraudulent and costly robocall schemes. Robocalls are a quality-of-life issue and with these new laws we are tackling them head-on.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
scarsdalenews.com

New laws to end spam robocalls

Two bills to stop the daily nuisance of spam robocalls have been signed into law by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This legislation is a significant step in ending the current and escalating scourge of robocalls,” said Assemblymember Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) who sponsored the bills in Albany. “At the same time, they will help protect consumers from fraudulent and costly robocall schemes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
akbizmag.com

AGs Push FCC on Robocall Rules

Alaska’s attorney general joins counterparts from every other state supporting efforts to stop robocallers from misusing legitimate phone numbers. Attorney General Treg Taylor co-signed a letter to the Federal Communications Commission in support of the regulatory agency’s efforts to reduce robocalls. Taylor and every other state attorney general are seeking...
POLITICS
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Attorney General Yost urges Feds to block Robocallers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and his counterpart in every state are trying to stop illegal robocallers who scam the public by purchasing verified numbers from phone carriers in an effort to bypass new federal regulations meant to crack down on "spoofing." Spoofing is the process...
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

What Ohio is doing to crack down on robocalls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and other general attorneys are trying to reduce the number of robocalls people in their states have to deal with. According to a release by Yost, these leaders hope to stop illegal robocalls which are purchasing verified numbers in order to make calls appear to be from […]
OHIO STATE
WDTV

Group of lawmakers working to stop robocalls

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new group of lawmakers are working to stop those never-ending robocalls. West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey and others are writing to the FCC to strengthen the support for their anti-robocall software. “As telecommunications technology improves, so does scammers’ ability to find ways to exploit it,”...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
