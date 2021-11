The Chillicothe Fire Fighters responded to the Grand River Area YMCA for a fire alarm. The call came in about 11:11 am. The firefighters arrived to find everyone out of the building. They checked the alarm panel and the alarm was for a problem on the roof. The ladder truck was set-up, the crew checked the AC unit and found it was making noise. Power was shut off to the AC Unit and the Y was advised to have it checked.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO