When it comes to being in the outdoors we often have imaginative planning for our exploits that is so grand we catch ourselves outside all day long without an easy way to sustain ourselves. That’s where packing snacks that are healthy, loaded with energy, and will satisfy your hunger are important. You don’t want to eat a sugary candy bar that will have you crash in an hour, and you definitely don’t want to bite off some jerky that will dehydrate you from its salt content. Where is the best balance?… Possibly in the form of Apex Protein with their BackCountry Jalapeño & Cheese Boar Sticks.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO