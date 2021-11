After a shaky start to the 2021-22 campaign, the Brooklyn Nets have rebounded in the form of a four-game winning streak. The main concern after the first handful of games was James Harden’s struggles to adapt to being unable to draw fouls on non-basketball plays. While Harden still isn’t scoring as efficiently as fans would like, he’s shown enough of late that suggests he’ll nip this in the bud as the season wears on.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO