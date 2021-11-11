Q&A with Auburn beat reporter Jordan Hill

Jordan Hill File

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State (5-4) is on the road for a second straight week as it takes on No. 16 Auburn (6-3) this weekend.

MSU is coming off a 31-28 loss at Arkansas. Auburn is fresh off a 20-3 loss at Texas A&M.

Jordan Hill covers Auburn for the Opelika-Auburn News. Here's what he had to say about the upcoming game:

Q: Where do things stand with Auburn off the loss?

A: The Auburn offense completely laid an egg in College Station — couldn't really move the ball, had very few explosive plays and didn't find the end zone. Going back to that Ole Miss game, they've played six quarters now without an offensive touchdown. They got very lucky in that their defense has played really well in the second half against Ole Miss and played great against Texas A&M.

If you would have told me coming out of that Texas A&M game, that Auburn is not going to let the Texas A&M offense score a touchdown, I'd be like, 'Wow, Auburn went into College Station and won. That's really impressive.'

Not so fast. A lot of field goals and then a Bo Nix fumble that led to a defensive scoop-and-score. That was enough for Texas A&M. It has been another weird pivot point in the season where it seemed like momentum was kind of building for Auburn. People were saying, and it was very realistic at the time, that this could make for a winner-take-all Iron Bowl if Auburn had run the table from the last few games and then you got Mississippi State this week, then South Carolina.

If Alabama kept winning, you're looking at that Iron Bowl as whoever wins, wins the SEC West. Auburn technically has that possibility, but they're gonna need help probably from Ole Miss to beat Texas A&M...

It's a very interesting opponent in Mississippi State and a team that we know could put up a lot of points. Quite frankly, Auburn can't afford to come into this game and struggle on offense. They may wind up playing from behind, which I don't think — the way the offensive line has played, the way Bo played last week, the way the receivers have played all year — is really something they can afford. If they're trying to play catch up, more likely than not, it's not going to work out in Auburn's favor.

Q: Who's to blame for Auburn's offensive struggles last week?

A: The blame kind of goes all the way around. That's something that (head coach) Bryan Harsin talked to us about on Monday. I think it's very fair to criticize the way Bo played. I don't think it was one of his better games. That was the second lowest completion percentage he had all year...

For the most part, the offensive line was OK. But they had their moments where they weren't able to pass protect. The receivers — going back to the preseason, our biggest question mark was who's going to step up — really struggled with creating separation. They really just were a non-factor. The leading receiver among the wide receivers in that game had two receptions for eight yards, which is not a winning formula.

Bo threw to the running backs a lot, threw to tight end John Samuel Shenker. I think it was just a dud all away around for the offense...

It was a failure on the offense as a whole. I think it wasn't one person or another. We knew that Texas A&M defense was very good. But coming into that game, I think we thought, 'Auburn's got momentum. I think they've turned the corner on offense.' It's fair to keep in mind that some of that success was against defenses like Ole Miss and Arkansas who aren't quite at the caliber of a Texas A&M yet. It was a very eye-opening game against Texas A&M.

Q: How do fans view Harsin?

A: We really had no idea that Bryan was being targeted and ultimately would wind up getting the job. I think people came into the season with cautious expectations about what to see. I think they knew there was a lot of talent coming back on both sides, but some real question marks at receiver, offensive line and with the secondary — just a matter of who would want to fill in some of those roles and who would kind of rise to the occasion.

Coming into the year, I think I said 8-4. It seems like that's kind of the trajectory that they're looking at. I didn't see them needing a play at the very end to beat a Georgia State team. But also looking at how they played against Georgia — they still lost by 24, but they may have so far put up the best game besides Kentucky as far as who has played Georgia this year.

The biggest thing that has worked to Bryan Harsin's benefit is trying, especially on all offense, to put guys in position to succeed and give guys the opportunity to excel. You saw that specifically with Bo Nix after the Georgia State game. That Georgia State game he was credited with two carries. Some of those might have just been either sacks or scrambles. There was not a lot of designed runs. That's something that in the past when Bryan was at Boise (State), he didn't really have a ton of scrambling quarterbacks...

After that Georgia State game, whether it was a conscious effort by Bryan Harsin, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo or if it was even something that Bo Nix sought out on his own, they kind of freed up. You saw that in the LSU game, he scrambled around like he was Michael Vick in Madden 2004. I mean, just made plays happen...

Harsin, he's really preached, at least with the media and I'm sure it's the same with his players, a 1-0 mentality and not overthinking things. It has worked for the most part... A lot of credit to him, because there were a lot of questions as the guy that had never coached in the SEC...

They've done a good job of setting the groundwork for what they want this program to be. The biggest question that still remains as far as the trajectory of the program is just recruiting. They've struggled so far to make inroads and that still remains the biggest question...

Auburn right now has the very unfortunate situation of their two rivals are the powers in the SEC — Alabama and Georgia. Auburn is caught right there in the middle. They've got to figure out a way to keep up because that's the name of the game. But yeah, Bryan I think has done a very good job in his first year