Here's how to watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn

The Matchup: Mississippi State at No. 16 Auburn

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, (87,451), Auburn, Ala.

TV: 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN

Series: Auburn leads 65-26-2. Auburn leads 30-7 in Auburn.

Last meeting: Auburn defeated MSU 24-10 in Auburn last season.

Coaches — Mississippi State: Mike Leach, 9-11 at MSU (2nd season) and 148-101 overall (20th season). Auburn: Bryan Harsin, 6-3 at Auburn (1st season) and 82-27 overall (9th season).

Trends: Mississippi State is one of five teams in the nation with two wins against teams currently in the AP top 25.

MSU quarterback Will Rogers has thrown for 300-plus yards in seven consecutive games — averaging 377.8 yards per game in that span.

Auburns is third in the SEC with 7.44 tackles for loss per game. Auburn is No. 7 nationally in fourth down defense (.278 percentage).

Auburn has allowed 13 sacks this season (24th fewest in the nation) with four games not allowing a sack.

Notes: MSU receiver Austin Williams had a career-high 72 receiving yards last week at Arkansas. Fellow receiver Rara Thomas has four touchdowns in MSU's last three games.

Underclassmen are responsible for 27 of MSU's 32 touchdowns this season.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 200-plus yards in four of his last five games.

Auburn will be celebrating Military Appreciation Day on Saturday. It will be Spirit's — a bald eagle — final pregame flight at Auburn.

Prediction: Auburn 28-21