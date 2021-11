A new report states that upcoming video game based on the Harry Potter franchise, Hogwarts Legacy, will be launched after the release of another movie from the HP series. According to a post by Reddit user SeerPumpkin, Warner Bros. General Manager Rachel Wakley hinted in an interview with Toy World magazine that the release window for the upcoming game might be after the third sequel of the Fantasy Beasts series. She did not specify an exact date for this though, but at least we know now what year it might be launching.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO