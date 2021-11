The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance has partnered with Duncan’s Corn Maze in Robesonia for its 2021 family fun corn maze to feature the “Grow Together” campaign. This year’s maze is a map of Berks County and its navigation is determined by answering questions related to Berks County agriculture. Each question page handed to maze visitors also features information about the Grow Together campaign and how they can find other Berks County farmers offering family fun, fall decorations, produce, meat, dairy products, and other foods and fibers.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 18 DAYS AGO