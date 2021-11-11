CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Sowing Seeds of Faith: Four Emails

By Rev. Larry Davies
Central Virginian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following four emails came at various times throughout my ministry. What each writer expresses, is a need to connect with God, to be forgiven and receive a new start. 1. “It has been 15 years since my first abortion. I have been coming to terms with my past and it...

www.thecentralvirginian.com

Comments / 7

Related
Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Netflix Series That Should Make Religious People Uncomfortable

This story contains spoilers for the Netflix series Midnight Mass. The Exorcist is a film I’ve long loved because it raised the bar not just for horror, but also for movies that explore questions of faith and doubt, good and evil, life and death. I know all of its beats by heart, but when I recently rewatched the 1973 classic, the ending hit differently. The movie concludes with an exorcism, naturally. Chris MacNeil has brought her daughter, Regan, to a host of medical professionals in a desperate attempt to save her from what turns out to be a demonic possession. But the only person who can save the girl, it seems, is a priest. The camera lingers on the mother’s exhausted face as two priests close the door to her daughter’s bedroom and go to work.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
the-standard.org

‘We’re just normal religious people like anyone else’

Bookshelves on opposite ends of a television house two spiritual altars, one built in preparation for offerings and the other a symbol of the owner’s spirituality. The altars belong to Springfield residents Jackie Ogden and Avery Richardson. The couple live together, using their apartment not only as a space of residence but also pagan religious practice.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
BBC

Gay minister: 'I was asked to leave my church when I came out'

A minister has described how he was asked to leave his church after he came out as gay. The Reverend Andy Fitchet said the congregation of his Baptist church told him he could no longer be minister due to his sexuality. He now runs "inclusive" church services in Andover, Hampshire,...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yes I Will#Faith#Methodist Churches#Voice Of God#Christian Divorce#Christians
JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

What Book of the Bible Should I Read?

Did you know that the Bible is the most read book of all time? It has surpassed well known literary favorites such as The Lord of the Rings series, the Harry Potter series, The Diary of Anne Frank, and To Kill a Mockingbird. In 2012, The Business Insider even recorded that the Bible had sold more than 3.9 billion copies.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

If Jesus is so powerful why doesn’t He just make us believe in Him?

Q: If Jesus is so powerful, and I believe He is, why doesn’t He just make us believe in Him since there are no conditions put on people? – F.S. A: A reading of the Gospels will reveal that Jesus did not impose Himself upon those who felt self-sufficient, righteous, and self-confident. People must come to the point of realizing their need for God’s forgiveness and salvation. Those who feel capable of meeting life head-on and under their own power will never find Him.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Surfing
arcamax.com

Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus?

Q: My college assignment is to debate a fellow student about the impact of Jesus’ life when he lived on Earth – without using the Bible. She claims that Jesus only impacts those who are weak and need religion. Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus? – M.T.
RELIGION
Shelbyville News

Speaking in tongues

We’ll finish up our discussion of baptism this week with a controversy that is somewhat related to the topic. You’ll remember that last week we talked about a “second” baptism of the Holy Spirit. Many churches insist on a second baptism of the Holy Spirit in addition to the traditional water baptism. Based on the Biblical evidence, we suggested that one is baptized into the Holy Spirit upon coming to faith. If one “professes with the mouth and believes in the heart that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Romans 10:9), not only does that person receive salvation, he/she also is indwelt with the power of the Holy Spirit, God Himself, the third person of the Trinity. When this happens, the person is “born again” (John 3:3) to live a life in the Spirit, as opposed to a life seeking selfish, fleshly desires (Galatians 5:19-25).
RELIGION
guideposts.org

For a Fresh Way to Pray, Try the 'I Am' Sayings of Jesus

It’s easy to get stuck in a prayer rut—praying the same things in the same way over and over. God still hears us, but we can experience delight and reward in exploring new prayer paths. For me, one has been praying the “I Am” statements of Jesus. John’s Gospel, the...
RELIGION
Neshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/God is sovereign over history

Lord willing, we will resume the study in Acts at the first of the year. This week we are looking in Isaiah 41. In this passage, God speaks to the nations and people of the world and then to his people who are called by his name. He speaks to...
RELIGION
Winston-Salem Journal

Crow: Beliefs about the afterlife

Ancient people believed in an afterlife destination. The Sumerian people believed that the dead would descend to the netherworld. The Egyptian dead went to Duat (the underworld for the dead). The Old Testament described God’s place as being in the sky above earth. “For as the heaven is high above the earth, so great is his mercy toward them that fear him.” (Psalm 103:11)
RELIGION
hiawathaworldonline.com

Talking to God

“Praying for you.” We read this type of comment all the time on social media or see a set of praying hands or something similar. We read people’s comments, “prayers to you” or “sending prayers to you”? We say, “I will be praying for you.” But…do we? Is this just “lip service”, a way to say, “I care?” or” best wishes”? That is not “prayer.”
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Rare 500-year-old prayer roll made of animal skin describes a fragment of Jesus' cross that was 'kept at an English priory before Henry VIII's dissolution of the monasteries in the 16th century'

A manuscript made from animal skins describes the Cross of Bromholm, which supposedly held a piece from Jesus's cross and was kept at a since-gone monastery in Norfolk, England. The five-inch-wide prayer roll features stunning designs and artwork, along with imagery and text that show a close connection to Bromholm...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy