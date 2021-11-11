CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health district surveys parents on vaccine for kids

Central Virginian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a CDC approval for Emergency Use Authorization, Blue Ridge Health District expects to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages five to 11 the second week in...

www.thecentralvirginian.com

99.1 WFMK

Side Effects for Kids Ages 5 to 11 Receiving COVID Vaccine

Millions of Americans have received their COVID-19 vaccinations over the last several months. We all started out by getting our first vaccination and then waiting for our second vaccination. And even now as we continue with this coronavirus pandemic, millions of people are getting their booster shots to prevent them...
KIDS
OCRegister

Why did I get my daughter vaccinated? Because kids being unvaccinated isn’t worth the risk

Parents play the key role in keeping children safe. Like most parents, my wife and I do all of the “normal” things to keep our five-year-old daughter safe and secure. In the car, we make sure that her seat belt is fastened; we taught her to cross streets safely; and we check the milk and other foods in the fridge for an expiration date. Nothing is more important to us than our little person’s safety and well-being.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
News On 6

Parents' Concerns About Pfizer Kids Vaccine

Now that 28 million kids are eligible to get Pfizer's low-dose COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer's latest study shows the shot is 91% effective at preventing symptoms. With shots ready to go, some parents are hesitant to get their children vaccinated, while others are overjoyed. "It'll make life that much easier to...
HEALTH
FOX40

Sutter doctors recommend parents get their children vaccinated as soon as possible

(KTXL) — Many concerned parents have questions about COVID-19 vaccinations for their kids, and Friday, a pair of doctors at Sutter Health provided some answers about the newly-approved shots. Since final approval came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday, doctors have been inundated with calls from concerned parents and guardians who just want […]
SUTTER, CA
ksl.com

What Utah kids say about getting the COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY — After getting a COVID-19 shot at school earlier this week, 7-year-old Etta Bastian has some advice for other Utah children. "I would tell them that they should get the shot and they should really be brave about it," Etta, a first grader at Hillsdale Elementary School in West Valley City, said. Although she admitted being nervous beforehand, "it just felt like a little pinch on my arm."
UTAH STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘I’m Pretty Excited’: Children Getting First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS ( WCCO) —  Children’s Minnesota hosted a mass vaccination clinic for kids ages 5 to 11 on Sunday. That group was approved for the pediatric Pfizer vaccine less than two weeks ago. “I’m pretty excited,” said 7-year-old Soren. He got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week. He told his parents he wanted a more normal experience at school. “I felt totally fine…my arm was sore for a day,” said Soren. Data from the trials showed the vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing infection in children ages 5 to 11. Children are at lower risk for severe illness but...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCVB

What parents need to know as CDC discusses COVID-19 vaccine for kids

BOSTON — A CDC advisory panel is meeting Tuesday to discuss Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children. Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, and the CDC's vaccine advisers meet Tuesday to consider whether to recommend its use in that age group. Shots can be administered after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off on the recommendation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

1 Million Kids Get First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine In 2 Weeks; Orange County Sees High Demand

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — According to the CDC, more than 1 million kids under the age of 12 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since its use was approved for children ages 5 to 11. TUSTIN, CA – November 04: Sisters, eight and nine years old, pose for a photo as they show off the bandage on their arms where they received the COVID-19 vaccination at the Kaiser Permanente Tustin Ranch Medical Offices in Tustin on Thursday, November 4, 2021. (Photo by Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) In the two weeks since the FDA issued emergency...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

New Survey Says Mental Health Is Parents’ Top Concern For Their Children

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas parents say mental health is their top concern for their children right now, according to results of a survey from the Center for Children’s Health, which is led by Cook Children’s. Researchers say it’s clear the COVID-19 pandemic has added a considerable amount of...
KIDS
KTBS

HEALTH MINUTE: DEBUNKING KIDS COVID VACCINE MYTHS

It's official! Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, but a recent survey shows 66% of polled parents with children in that age group worry that the vaccines might negatively impact children's future fertility. Experts debunk the vaccine myths today's Health Minute.
KIDS
CBS Philly

Children’s Playhouse Holds COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic For Kids: ‘I Feel Safer Sending Them To School Every Day’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A COVID-19 vaccine was held for children in South Philadelphia on Saturday morning. Recently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 5 years old.  “I think he’s ready to be vaccinated, to take his mask off, get back to normal, as close as we can get to normal,” Lisa Gochee, a mother, said. Back to normal with a shot in the arm. On Saturday, young Luca got his vaccine shot along with the rest of the Shahverdian-Gochee family. “Going into the holidays, I feel like we can all just...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AFP

Vaccinate young kids or no? US parents wrestle with the decision

US parents are debating vaccinating their children against Covid-19 after the recent authorization of a shot for young kids paved the way for more immunizations in the country where vaccine hesitancy remains widespread. The authorization last Friday by the US Food and Drug Administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids aged five to 11 paves the way for the innoculation of 28 million children in the United States. The rollout could begin as early as this week, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expected to give the green light after a panel convenes Tuesday to further discuss clinical recommendations. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States there have been 8,300 Covid-19 hospitalizations of children aged five to 11, according to the CDC.
KIDS
whby.com

Health providers announce start dates for kids vaccinations

Area health care providers set the dates that they will start providing coronavirus vaccinations for kids from ages five to 12. Bellin Health and Aurora will begin offering shots to kids tomorrow (Friday). Prevea Health will start child vaccinations on Monday. ThedaCare will have vaccinations available for kids on Tuesday. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children under 12–and two shots spaced out by three weeks are required to be considered fully-vaccinated.
KIDS
Banana 101.5

Health Officials Want You To Vaccinate Your Kids

Covid-19 is still very much a threat to those with compromised immune systems and now Doctors and health officials are urging parents to get their kids vaccinated. I'm no Doctor but I would think that kids are the least of our concerns when it comes to being vaccinated. Even CNN's in-house medical expert Dr. Sanja Guapa was famously dismantled last week on Joe Rogan's podcast when questioned about kids receiving the vaccine. It seems like both sides make a valid point.
KIDS
WCAX

Thousands of Vt. parents sign kids up for vaccinations

Ambassadors on patrol in Burlington to help keep holiday shoppers safe. Burlington’s downtown district will have a couple of extra sets of eyes and ears this holiday season to help keep shoppers safe. Officials try to reassure parents after 2nd violent incident in Bristol schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two...
VERMONT STATE

