Georgia State

Thoughts from the Crossroads

By Laura Schupp
Central Virginian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to Covid, my mother, sisters and I hadn’t seen each other in over two years. That is a looooooong time! So recently we all converged at Mom’s house for several days. We had a lot of time to make up! Fun question: How do you celebrate four holidays in less...

98.7 Jack FM

Crossroads Tons of Fun For Everyone This Weekend

Whoever says there is nothing to do in the Crossroads doesn't know about this weekend! Get them to this article QUICK!. There is so much going on this weekend and through the holidays we thought we'd make it easier for you in the weeks ahead to bring you a list of activities for you and the Fab Family. We are here to make it easy! And FUN!
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Crossroads: Focus on collaborations

Last week was filled with productive conversations, interactions and collaborations. I would imagine you were involved at various levels in each of these three areas. Conversations take place every day for most people and I trust they align with Ephesians 4:29 that says “to not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouth except what is helpful in building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” From the heart to the mind to the mouth is generally how this is accomplished, but at times we short circuit the wiring and whatever comes to mind we allow to come out. I’ve heard words poorly spoken are like toothpaste that has already come out of the tube—it’s hard to take it back in, so once the mess happens you have a choice to either clean it up or smear it around thus creating a bigger mess.
Victoria Advocate

Veterans Day in the Crossroads events

Our Lady of Victory Catholic School Veterans Day Program. There will a reception following the program for our veterans and families. The Victoria County Veterans Council by American Legion Post 166 will host the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in downtown Victoria. The day will begin with a flag ceremony at 7:30 a.m. on the courthouse steps. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street with a ceremony at the courthouse at 11:15 a.m. One of our high school bands will play during the ceremony. Patriotic groups will lay wreaths on the memorial and Lee Bowman, with the Texas Veteran Center in Victoria, will speak.
