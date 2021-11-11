Thoughts from the Crossroads

Last week was filled with productive conversations, interactions and collaborations. I would imagine you were involved at various levels in each of these three areas. Conversations take place every day for most people and I trust they align with Ephesians 4:29 that says “to not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouth except what is helpful in building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” From the heart to the mind to the mouth is generally how this is accomplished, but at times we short circuit the wiring and whatever comes to mind we allow to come out. I’ve heard words poorly spoken are like toothpaste that has already come out of the tube—it’s hard to take it back in, so once the mess happens you have a choice to either clean it up or smear it around thus creating a bigger mess.

