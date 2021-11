EVANSTON, Ill. — Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has a decision to make. And it just so happens to be choosing who to start at the most important position in football down the final stretch of the season with a Big Ten West title still on the line. So, after a 17-12 Iowa win over Northwestern that saw backup quarterback Alex Padilla take over for an injured Spencer Petras, who will it be as the starter moving forward?

IOWA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO