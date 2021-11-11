The Woodward hotel review, Geneva, Switzerland

For outstanding service and taste, in perhaps London’s ultimate central location. A cravat’s-throw off Sloane Street, footsteps from Harrods and eyeballing the private, pristine 14,000ft Cadogan Gardens directly opposite – which guests have access keys to – The Carlton Tower Jumeirah is in one of the most prestigious locations in London. Its clientele, therefore, reflects the city’s eclectic elite, with exquisitely dressed Indian wedding parties (one of which set off brilliant orange flares outside the entrance during our stay) rubbing shoulders with Mediterranean football managers (José Mourinho was at the next table with his grown-up children during our Friday-night supper); business people talking shop over Americanos at breakfast and well-to-do octogenarians sipping afternoon tea alongside deliciously fragranced Middle Eastern twenty somethings. Fans of supercars will want to loiter outside with the exceptionally smart and friendly doormen.

