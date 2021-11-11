CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OVER TWENTY MILLION CHILDREN MISSED THEIR FIRST DOSE OF MEASLES VACCINNE DUE TO COVID LOCKDOWN

crossvillenews1st.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – When it comes to measles, there’s good news and there’s bad news. Between 2019 and 2020, there was an 80% drop in reported...

crossvillenews1st.com

cbs17

Side effects of children’s COVID-19 vaccine a top concern for parents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While many parents walked into pediatrician offices on the first day vaccines were available for children as young as five, others are holding off. The latest Kaiser Family Foundation poll found parents were almost evenly split on where they stood on vaccines for children five to 11.
The Independent

Measles could see a deadly comeback after pandemic saw millions of children miss vaccines

A global threat in the form of a measles outbreak is mounting as more than 22 million infants missed their first vaccine dose for the disease in 2020, warned the world’s top health agencies.The World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC), in a joint statement on Wednesday, said the number represents the largest increase in missed vaccinations in two decades.The 22-million figure is three million more than in 2019, “creating dangerous conditions for outbreaks to occur,” according to the agencies.The surveillance of measles cases deteriorated because of the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in a reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

‘I like the feeling that I’m going to be safe from Covid’: Hundreds of children in Baltimore receive first dose of vaccine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a big day for hundreds of kids in Northwest Baltimore. They were finally able to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated after months of waiting. These were some of the first shots in the state given to kids five and up. It comes just days after the CDC officially gave the green light to Pfizer’s vaccine made just for them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Measles outbreaks could occur due to missed vaccinations, CDC warns

More than 22 million infants worldwide missed measles vaccines because of the COVID-19 pandemic, global health officials from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned. Progress toward measles elimination continues to decline and the risk of outbreaks is mounting, the agencies reported. The 22 million...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fallriverreporter.com

CDC and WHO have concerns of measles outbreak amid pandemic

While reported measles cases have fallen compared to previous years, progress toward measles elimination continues to decline and the risk of outbreaks is mounting, according to a new report from the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During 2020, more than 22 million infants missed their first dose of measles vaccine – 3 million more than in 2019, marking the largest increase in two decades and creating dangerous conditions for outbreaks to occur.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Unvaccinated People Expected To Be Reinfected Again with Coronavirus Every 16-17 Months

New analysis shows that people who are not vaccinated could get a new vaccine every 16 months on average. A recent study at the Yale School of Public Health in Connecticut, US, found that natural immunity to viruses lasts for a long time. The study looked at people who were close relatives of the virus that causes COVID-19. It showed that unvaccinated individuals may be immune to infection for a long time.
PUBLIC HEALTH

