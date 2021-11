The Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders made a trade involving a veteran on Thursday. The Islanders shipped Johnny Boychuk to Buffalo in exchange for future considerations. Boychuk retired last November due to an eye injury, and prior to that, he was on long term injured reserve. His cap hit carries a $6 million value, with just one year left on the deal.The trade might seem meaningless, but it actually helps the Sabres hit the cap floor, while it gives the Islanders more flexibility to make moves later on in the season.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO