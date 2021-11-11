CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Detective told Ahmaud Arbery's mother one thing, but testifies another to the jury

deltanews.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial of the men accused of killing Ahmaud...

www.deltanews.tv

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nearly All-White Jury Selected In The Trial For Ahmaud Arbery's Murder

11 white people and one Black man -- that’s the racial makeup of the jury selected for the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder, approved by Glynn County Superior Court Judge Timothy R. Walmsley last Wednesday. Early 2020, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was murdered at the hands of three white co-conspirers while...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
buzzfeednews.com

Just One Black Person Is On The Jury In Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Even Though A Judge Agreed It Appeared To Be "Intentional Discrimination"

Just one Black person will serve as a juror in the trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, even after the judge overseeing the case said there appeared to be "intentional discrimination" in jury selection. Attorneys for Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan Jr. on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Jury seated in Ahmaud Arbery trial

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A jury was seated Wednesday in the murder trial of three Georgia men accused in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. The Glynn County Superior Court whittled down a pool of about 1,000 potential jurors over the course of nearly three weeks. Of the 12 jurors and four alternates, one was a person of color; five were men and 11 women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

A police officer is killed in action, and a civilian panel outrageously recommends her suspension

Police officers in the country continue to be under attack, but the aggressors are not criminals on the street approaching them with guns. The latest assault on police is from watchdog groups that monitor police interactions, supposedly to ensure accountability. In Chicago, they are trampling the grave of an officer killed in action, and they are doing it because she showed some decency and allowed a woman being detained to cover up her body.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy