Detective told Ahmaud Arbery's mother one thing, but testifies another to the jury

The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.
The first police officer on the scene of Ahmaud Arbery's killing testified Monday that one of the three white men on trial on charges of murder and other crimes never told him they were trying to make a citizen's arrest of Arbery, testimony that appeared to undercut a key element of the defense case.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors were shown graphic, closeup police photos Monday of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery, while the first officer to find the 25-year-old Black man bleeding in the road testified he did not try to render medical aid because it would not have been safe.
The possibility that three White men accused of chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery may be acquitted had Georgia residents tense and anxious when this week's approval of a nearly all-White jury in the men's trial became a reminder of why Black people mistrust the criminal justice system. Scholars and law...
The federal indictment of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery represents "one step closer to justice," his mother told CNN. "They did the investigation properly and they came out with those indictments. So, my family and I were pleased," said Wanda Cooper-Jones. Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was out...
(CNN) — Prosecutors in the trial of three White men charged with the killing of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery called their first witness on Friday, a police officer, after opening statements by the state and defense attorneys. Glynn County Police Officer William Duggan testified he responded to the scene after...
