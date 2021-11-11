Detective told Ahmaud Arbery's mother one thing, but testifies another to the jury

Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly testified that when speaking with Greg McMichael at police headquarters after the shooting, Greg told him Arbery “wasn’t out for no Sunday jog. He was getting the hell out of there,” and that he, Travis and William Bryan had him "trapped like a rat.”
Had Travis McMichael not shot Ahmaud Arbery in the chest twice with his shotgun and killed the 25-year-old Black man, Travis’ dad, Gregory McMichael, said he would have done it instead. “‘To be perfectly honest with you, if I could have got a shot at the guy, I would have...
Jurors heard opening statements in the murder trial of three men charged with shooting Ahmaud Arbery. As graphic footage of the shooting was played for the jurors by prosecutors, Arbery's mom cried in the courtroom. The defense called the shooting "justified" while the prosecution called the killing an "attack." The...
Jurors in the trial of three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man, heard Friday that the shooter’s first words to a responding officer were "I just f—king killed somebody!" The prosecution’s first witness, Officer William Duggan, said he arrived on the scene in the quiet...
Over a year and a half after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery outraged the country and presaged the civil rights demonstrations that followed the murder of George Floyd, three white men, Gregory and Travis McMichael and William Bryan, went on trial in Georgia. Prosecutors described to the jury how the...
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney in the trial for the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery is making headlines for all the wrong reasons, again. Defense attorney Kevin Gough made some eye-opening remarks Thursday regarding the Rev. Al Sharpton, who was inside the day prior at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia.
In Georgia, defense attorneys are making the case that the three white men involved in killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, were justified by a Civil War-era law instituted to catch runaway slaves. Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 65, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, plans to...
The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
Ahmaud Arbery’s mother said she was “shocked” only one Black person was selected to serve on the jury in the upcoming trial of three men accused of chasing down and killing Arbery in a suburban Georgia neighborhood last year. “I mean, that was devastating,” she told CNN. Jury selection was...
The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
Christopher Bruce, policy director of the American Civil Liberties Union of America of Georgia, told rolling out a lesser-known story about the late Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery had a prior encounter with law enforcement officers, caught on body cameras, less than four months before he was shot and killed while going for a jog in February 2020.
The father of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black Georgia man shot to death after being chased by a trio of white pursuers, says he and his family are still struggling to process the tragedy. “It's still a struggle,” Marcus Arbery told Yahoo News, reliving the horror from last year alongside...
Greg McMichael, the man who initiated the chase that ended in Ahmaud Arbery's death, quickly changed his story about why he suspected the 25-year-old Black man running in his neighborhood was a criminal, two police officers testified Tuesday. McMichael also had blood on his hand from checking to see if Arbery had weapon on him after the shooting, one of the officers said.
Georgia prosecutors have shown the full footage of the fatal shooting of a black jogger at the trial of three white men accused of his murder. The prosecutors argued 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was attacked by men who pursued him because of racial bias. On the opening day of arguments, the...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (The video above is from a previous report) One of the defense attorneys in the death of Ahmaud Arbery trial noted Tuesday that a potential juror had an interaction with a protestor outside the courthouse. Robert Rubin, one of Travis McMichael's attorneys, said the potential juror was...
Ahmaud Arbery's autopsy photos were shown to jurors on Tuesday at the murder trial of three White men who chased him down before he was fatally shot in their neighborhood last year. Prosecutors called Dr. Edmund Donoghue, who examined Arbery's body on February 24, 2020 — the day after he was slain — as a witness.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The prosecution on Friday told jurors three white men made fatal assumptions about Ahmaud Arbery when they saw the 25-year-old Black man running in their neighborhood, with two grabbing their guns and pursuing Arbery as a third man joined the chase. "We are here because of assumptions,"...
The first police officer on the scene of Ahmaud Arbery's killing testified Monday that one of the three white men on trial on charges of murder and other crimes never told him they were trying to make a citizen's arrest of Arbery, testimony that appeared to undercut a key element of the defense case.
(Reuters) - A pivotal defense argument of the three white men on trial in Georgia for killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger, is that they were trying to make a citizen’s arrest under a Civil War-era law that was later repealed amid an uproar over the shooting. When the fatal...
(CNN) -- The sixth day of trial of the three White men accused in 25-year-old Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery's killing concluded Friday with testimony from an agent who interviewed one of the defendants after the shooting. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. are accused of chasing Arbery...
