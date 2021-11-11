FIRST-PERSON: Letting go

Hometown: From Union Mills, North Carolina, and currently living in Newton, North Carolina. In Their Words: “‘Letting Go Now’ is a bittersweet love song, co-written with my lovely friend, Becky Buller! It’s a lighthearted tune about how sometimes we can just be desperate to hang on to someone we’re sure is the right one, regardless of red flags. We try to silence all the warning signs, but they wind up speaking volumes, and we realize they aren’t as devoted as we are, and it’s hurting us worse if we don’t let go. I love how Becky added a ray of hope to the poor heart in the song, though: ‘There’s a greater picture, a plan that I can’t see…’ refers to God’s awesome plans for our lives, regardless of how we think they should go. I really enjoyed writing this with Becky. I’m so thankful for her friendship and look forward to sharing more co-writing experiences with her in the future!” — Carley Arrowood.

