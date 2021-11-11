Detective told Ahmaud Arbery's mother one thing, but testifies another to the jury

Jury selection for the three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Wednesday, with the "magic number" of 64 qualified potential jurors exceeded on day 11 of selection. The court will now have to narrow those potential jurors to the final 12 jurors and four alternates, which is expected to be completed on day 12, with opening statements possible Thursday.

