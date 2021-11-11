CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Detective told Ahmaud Arbery's mother one thing, but testifies another to the jury

vtcng.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial of the men accused of killing Ahmaud...

www.vtcng.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nearly All-White Jury Selected In The Trial For Ahmaud Arbery's Murder

11 white people and one Black man -- that’s the racial makeup of the jury selected for the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder, approved by Glynn County Superior Court Judge Timothy R. Walmsley last Wednesday. Early 2020, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was murdered at the hands of three white co-conspirers while...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXIA 11 Alive

Jury expected to be seated Wednesday for trial of Ahmaud Arbery's accused killers

Jury selection for the three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Wednesday, with the "magic number" of 64 qualified potential jurors exceeded on day 11 of selection. The court will now have to narrow those potential jurors to the final 12 jurors and four alternates, which is expected to be completed on day 12, with opening statements possible Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
buzzfeednews.com

Just One Black Person Is On The Jury In Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Even Though A Judge Agreed It Appeared To Be "Intentional Discrimination"

Just one Black person will serve as a juror in the trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, even after the judge overseeing the case said there appeared to be "intentional discrimination" in jury selection. Attorneys for Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan Jr. on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy