Detective told Ahmaud Arbery's mother one thing, but testifies another to the jury

The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors were shown graphic, closeup police photos Monday of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery, while the first officer to find the 25-year-old Black man bleeding in the road testified he did not try to render medical aid because it would not have been safe.
Jury selection for the three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Wednesday, with the "magic number" of 64 qualified potential jurors exceeded on day 11 of selection. The court will now have to narrow those potential jurors to the final 12 jurors and four alternates, which is expected to be completed on day 12, with opening statements possible Thursday.
(CNN) — Prosecutors in the trial of three White men charged with the killing of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery called their first witness on Friday, a police officer, after opening statements by the state and defense attorneys. Glynn County Police Officer William Duggan testified he responded to the scene after...
The federal indictment of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery represents “one step closer to justice,” his mother told CNN. “They did the investigation properly and they came out with those indictments. So, my family and I were pleased,” said Wanda Cooper-Jones. Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was out...
