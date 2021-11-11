ECB bulletin: Market-based inflation indicators in line with transient but more persistent rise

How COVID-19 coupled with unprecedented government spending threw production and prices into a tailspin. On a recent grocery run, I noticed a sign that said, “Due to fluctuating market conditions and rapid price increases, the price on the shelf may not match actual price at register. Sorry for the inconvenience.” Posters like this one are cropping up in stores all over the country as shoppers and sellers scramble to adjust to shortages, price hikes, and a turbulent, ever-changing economy. The sense of unrest and uncertainty permeates vacant store shelves, yawning car lots, and the offices of businesses the world over. Together with pros from a variety of industries, the Voice explored the evolving marketplace shifts and how they affect us all.

