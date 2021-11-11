CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB bulletin: Market-based inflation indicators in line with transient but more persistent rise

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the monthly economic bulletin, ECB said the current phase of higher inflation will “last longer than originally expected”, but it’s “expected to decline in the course of next year”. The...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

ECB Lagarde: Conditions for rate hike very unlikely to be satisfied next year

In a European Parliament committee hearing, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, “growth momentum is moderating to some extent owing to supply bottlenecks and the rise in energy prices.” Consumer spending is “solid”, but shortages of materials, equipment and labour are “weighing on manufacturing production, weakening the near-term outlook.” “Although the duration of supply constraints is uncertain, they are likely to persist for several months and gradually ease only during 2022,” she added.
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB’s Lagarde Sees Inflation Below 2% Target in Medium Term

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde doubled down on her assessment that euro-area inflation will ease as economies rebound, falling back below the 2% target in the medium term. “As the recovery...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Bottlenecks hurt euro zone growth, fuel inflation: ECB's Lagarde

FRANKFURT (Nov 15): Persistent supply chain bottlenecks and soaring energy costs are slowing euro zone growth and will keep inflation high for even longer than had been thought, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday. The ECB has banked on a rapid decline in inflation next year but...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Will UK Inflation Data Rekindle BoE Rate Hike Talk, Jump-Start the Pound?

It’s a packed week for UK economic indicators, starting with the labour market report on Tuesday, CPI figures on Wednesday and retail sales data on Friday, all due at 07:00 GMT. The pound is still licking its wounds from the Bank of England flip flopping on its rate hike decision, with the surge in the US dollar adding to the pain. But potentially upbeat numbers in this week’s trio of releases might turn out to be the reminder that investors needed that a rate hike is still on the agenda at the BoE.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#Vat#Transient#Ils
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Leading indicators support market strength

There is always an argument to be made that the stock market is overvalued. Here's a sampling of the current menu for pessimists:. All of those are legitimate factors when considering economic outlooks, but don't forget the following: In financial media, bad news and bearish outlooks make for better headlines. That's especially the case when markets are trading at historic levels.
STOCKS
investing.com

Stock Market News: Indices Drop On Inflation Fears

Market Indexes: All 4 indexes retreated this week, ending a 5-week streak of weekly advances, as inflation fears, Fed tapering, and lower consumer sentiment gave investors pause. Volatility: The VIX fell -1% this week, ending the week at $16.29. High Dividend Stocks: These high dividend stocks go ex-dividend this coming...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
US News and World Report

ECB Asks for Governments' Help to Hit Inflation Goal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European governments should be allowed to spend more when inflation is below the European Central Bank's 2% inflation goal and vice versa, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday. European Union governments are debating how to reform the EU's fiscal rules to deal with a...
BUSINESS
santivachronicle.com

Inflation: Transitory or Persistent?

Over the past 18 months, Congress and the Federal Reserve Board have used a variety of methods to stimulate and inject liquidity into the economy following the first signs of COVID-19. Those actions included benefit payments to individuals (including enhanced unemployment insurance), loans and grants to businesses, cuts in interest rates, and open-market bond buying by the Fed. These fiscal and monetary steps were necessary to stave off a prolonged recession.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Stocks advance persists as inflation fears subside

The Dollar strengthening persists currently. Futures on three main US stock indexes are up. Brent is edging lower currently. Gold prices are extending gains today. Equity index futures are mostly rising currently ahead of University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report at 16:00 CET after Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday. Microsoft shares gained 0.49% outperforming market after Microsoft and Facebook, which changed its name into Meta recently, announced a partnership to integrate Workplace and Teams, Apple shares slipped 0.03% on Thursday.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB Economic Bulletin: Inflation lasting longer than originally expected

In the latest economic bulletin, the European Central Bank (ECB) noted that inflation is lasting longer than originally expected but is set to decline next year. “At the global level, economic activity continued to expand, albeit at a measurably moderating pace, amid a combination of factors, most prominently persistent supply bottlenecks.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone inflation to remain above ECB's target next year

BENGALURU, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation expectations are at risk of continuing to overshoot the European Central Bank's 2% target next year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who raised their outlook for consumer prices for a fifth consecutive month. While inflation rose above 4% last month,...
BUSINESS
AFP

US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record -- temporarily. Gold, silver and Bitcoin all gained initially as investors flooded into assets viewed as a hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings, but later retreated.
BUSINESS
thevoiceoflakewood.com

Rising Inflation

How COVID-19 coupled with unprecedented government spending threw production and prices into a tailspin. On a recent grocery run, I noticed a sign that said, “Due to fluctuating market conditions and rapid price increases, the price on the shelf may not match actual price at register. Sorry for the inconvenience.” Posters like this one are cropping up in stores all over the country as shoppers and sellers scramble to adjust to shortages, price hikes, and a turbulent, ever-changing economy. The sense of unrest and uncertainty permeates vacant store shelves, yawning car lots, and the offices of businesses the world over. Together with pros from a variety of industries, the Voice explored the evolving marketplace shifts and how they affect us all.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

ECB Must Prepare for Higher Inflation - Knot

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation is likely to fall back below 2% late next year but the European Central Bank should prepare for a less benign scenario, avoiding long policy commitments as upside risks dominate, Dutch policymaker Klaas Knot said on Tuesday. Inflation rose above 4% last month, more...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

With Inflation Proving Persistent, Make the Commodities Call

Inflation is proving far more persistent than many market observers originally speculated. In fact, some might say that inflation expectations are now becoming embedded or entrenched. A predictable response to extended upside for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which isn’t the type of upside investors want, is to allocate to...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Euro zone housing demand to persist, hitting poorer households – ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Demand for euro zone real estate is likely to remain high, driving up prices and raising “affordability issues” for poorer households, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday. After the COVID-19 pandemic shut much of the global economy, household savings soared and some families, particularly wealthier ones,...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

ECB's Lane: This period of inflation is very unusual and temporary

In an interview to El País – a Spanish-language daily newspaper – the European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist, Philip Lane, was noted saying that the current period of inflation is very unusual and temporary. Inflation is unexpectedly high at the moment but it's not a sign of a chronic...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Stournaras: Inflation will be temporary

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Yannis Stournaras said in an interview on Friday, inflation is transitory and will begin to ease in 2022. “Mismatch between demand and supply will gradually dissipate.”. “Sees inflation falling next year and moving back below 2% in 2023.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy