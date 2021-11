Care homes have had to refuse NHS requests to discharge patients into their care as the government’s mandatory vaccine deadline forces staff out, increasing pressure on services.One of the largest care home providers in the country, Four Seasons Health Care, has had to refuse NHS requests to discharge patients into its homes after losing staff ahead of the mandatory vaccine deadline tomorrow.The latest figures show nearly 32,000 care home staff have yet to have any jabs and another 30,000 have only received their first dose, meaning the sector could loose tens of thousands of staff from Thursday. Speaking to The...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO