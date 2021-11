If the results of the past week have you shying away from NFL against the spread picks, or you just want to expand your horizons, there are plenty of Week 10 NFL prop bets you can cash in on. The Week 10 NFL schedule includes 12 Sunday games. The Buffalo Bills are back in action after their shocking loss to the Jaguars, and the Cowboys will try to bounce back from being blasted by the Broncos. The most anticipated matchup is likely the Seahawks heading to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers, with quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers expected to return, giving you plenty of options for NFL props.

